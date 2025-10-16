Latest Peace Plan Cannot Overshadow the Necessity of an Independent Palestine

IDF has already violated the terms of the ceasefire while the United States continues to misrepresent the actual history and current situation in occupied Palestine and the entire West Asia region

Geostrategic Analysis

United States President Donald Trump in a press conference held in the Sharm El-Sheik resort area of Egypt claimed that he had settled the ongoing war in the West Asia region.

Yet, absent of an independent Palestine which is united with a contiguous land mass, there can be no lasting peace in the region.

The reality of the present situation is clearly related to the burgeoning solidarity movement with the people of Palestine. The State of Israel and its major backer, the U.S., have been isolated in world public opinion due to the genocide which has occurred in Palestine over the last two years.

At the United Nations General Assembly 80th Session held in New York City in late September, the overwhelming majority of diplomats and delegates got up and walked out of the venue when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was introduced to speak. This walk out was reflective of the sentiment across the globe which views Tel Aviv with opprobrium.

The ceasefire which came into being during October, arose in the aftermath of the symbolic recognition of a Palestinian state by more than 150 countries within the UNGA. These governments which voted to recognize Palestine as a state included imperialist countries which supply military, economic and diplomatic support to the occupation forces.

Nonetheless, these imperialist regimes which have ostensibly recognized Palestine, have not defined a clear delineation of what constitutes such a state. It is impossible to have two unequal states living side-by-side with one being racist and settler-colonialist while the other remains oppressed and dominated by zionism and their imperialist overlords.

Moreover, it is imperative that the Palestinians driven from their homes since the Nakba of 1948 and their descendants be allowed to return to their national homeland. The only real solution to the regional crisis is the creation of a genuinely independent unified Palestinian state which is open to all nationalities.

This independent Palestinian state would pursue friendly and equitable relation with all of its neighbors. With the imposition of the State of Israel since 1948, relations with regional states have been contentious. Several wars fought with Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Syria, Egypt and Iran have resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and representatives of these respective governments.

The most recent round of “peace agreements” does not address the role of Tel Aviv, Washington and their allies in maintaining the status quo. Palestinians are being told that they do not have a say over which political organizations will be allowed to exist in Gaza and other areas of the occupied territories. Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, will ostensibly be denied a role in the political situation going forward. Such a position will be unacceptable to the Palestinians who have been struggling for nearly eight decades for national independence.

Palestinian Solidarity Will Continue to Grow Internationally

At a special meeting of the Moratorium NOW! Coalition and the Michigan Emergency Committee Against War & Injustice (MECAWI) on October 6 in Detroit, several organizations came together to assess the struggle to end the genocide and the formation of an independent Palestine. The organizations represented included the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Coalition Against Genocide, Engineers Against Apartheid, Nakba Survivors Association, etc.

All of the organizations agreed that the movement to end the genocide and to bring into existence an independent Palestinian state must go forward. They also agreed that the alliance of organizations which have sprung up in the Detroit metropolitan area and across the country and the world should continue and expand.

These organizations which participated in the October 6 roundtable discussion in Detroit have been holding weekly rallies and demonstrations at Eastern Market near downtown. Every Saturday morning hundreds have gathered to highlight the need to end the genocide and to liberate Palestine.

The demonstrations at Eastern Market illustrate the stark contrasts between the availability of food and water among some in the U.S. and the dire situation prevailing in Palestine. Every type of food is available at this marketplace as the people of Gaza are being systematically starved by the zionist regime and its allies.

One slogan advanced during the October 11 rally and march at Eastern Market said: “No Trump, No Blair, No Criminals Anywhere.” This slogan highlights the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his collaboration with the U.S. in the destruction of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Trump and Blair have been designated by imperialism as the co-chairs of a purported “board of peace” which will oversee the latest ceasefire agreement involving Gaza. Undoubtedly, these personalities, Trump and Blair, have no history of supporting national independence and democratic transitions.

It will be up to the Palestinian people and others within the West Asia region to determine what the terms of a lasting peace will be. With the more than 67,000 officially reported deaths among Palestinians along with in-excess of 170,000 injured, some form of reparations is due to the families of those martyred and injured.

Everyone living in the Gaza Strip has been negatively impacted by the genocide taking place since October 2023. 2.3 million are displaced as almost all residents of the Gaza Strip have lost loved ones. Schools, universities, mosques, churches, hospitals and residential areas have been deliberately destroyed over the last two years.

The reconstruction of Gaza and the eventual unification and independence of Palestine is the only just resolution to the humanitarian and political crises. Trump in his statements in Egypt obviously does not support these aims and objectives.

Zionism is a by-product of world imperialism. Its origins parallel the rise of colonialism during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The establishment of the State of Israel in the aftermath of the second imperialist war provided a base to further facilitate the dominance of U.S. imperialism in the West Asia and North Africa regions. The liberation of Palestine will set the stage for qualitative growth and development throughout North Africa and West Asia therefore weakening the imperialist grip on these important geopolitical regions.

Problems With the Ceasefire

Despite the proclamations of the Trump administration and its imperialist allies, the ceasefire agreement has already been violated by Tel Aviv. A leading Palestinian journalist, Saleh al-Jafarawi, was assassinated by a gang working at the aegis of the Israeli regime.

In other developments in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle noted that:

“As US President Donald Trump declared this Tuesday (Oct. 14), that Phase 2 of the ceasefire deal in Gaza is in effect, Israel was busy violating the deal before negotiations could even begin. As civilians continue to be killed by Israeli fire, American billionaires also eye seizing Gaza as a tax haven and casino playground, while also eying the continuation of Arab normalization deals. In another chapter of an overall confusing ceasefire saga, the mixed messaging coming from both Israeli and US officials has analysts lost for words, many of whom are falling back on partisan politics to explain what is happening.” (https://www.palestinechronicle.com/us-threatens-hamas-and-israel-violates-the-gaza-ceasefire-will-it-soon-collapse/)

Rather than acknowledge the failure to adhere to the agreement, Tel Aviv and Washington are threatening to kill even more Palestinians. Events over the next few days and weeks will determine whether the imperialists and zionists want an actual pause in the war.

In the same above-quoted article it goes on to say:

“Since day one of the implementation of the ceasefire, Israel has been using three collaborator proxy gangs to carry out continuous ambushes and assassinations in the Gaza Strip. On the first day of the ceasefire, at least 35 Palestinians were killed and nearly 80 others were wounded, primarily by bullet fire. On the second day, reports indicated the murder of two more civilians.

For a few days, while Israeli forces, which currently remain inside 54-58 percent of the Gaza Strip’s overall territory, were still opening fire on civilians, they were explicitly ordered not to fire kill shots until the release of the remaining Israeli captives held by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and other factions.”

The Israeli regime claimed that all of the deceased captives held by the resistance had not been returned. However, with the level of destruction inside of Gaza, it will take a considerable amount of time to find the deceased killed as a result of Israeli Air Force strikes and shelling by other occupation units.

These problems created by Tel Aviv and Washington will not hamper the Palestine solidarity movement internationally along with the resistance inside of Gaza and other occupied territories. The imperialists and zionists cannot reverse the forward march towards the independence of Palestine and the sovereignty of the entire West Asia region.