Late Rapper DMX to Be Posthumously Ordained as Minister

The late rapper DMX will be posthumously ordained as a minister on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in a ceremony recognizing his spiritual legacy and the ministry he carried out through his music.

The ordination service will take place at 3 p.m. at Foster Memorial African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Zion Church, a 164 year old sanctuary in Westchester County. The church, founded in 1860, once served as a stop on the Underground Railroad and has been designated a historic landmark for its role in helping enslaved people escape to freedom.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died in 2021 at the age of 50. The Gospel Cultural Center is leading the service and recognizing the hip hop icon for ministry performed through his music rather than from a traditional pulpit.

Bishop Dr. Osiris Imhotep, founder of the Gospel Cultural Center, stated that Earl Simmons wrestled with God in the public square, turning his pain into a ministry of raw truth. This ordination recognizes the divine calling he fulfilled every time he spoke a prayer into a microphone, Imhotep said.

The rapper built a career defined by emotional honesty and spiritual vulnerability. While known for gritty anthems and aggressive delivery, his work consistently incorporated prayer, confession and reflection. He famously opened live shows with spoken prayers and often closed albums with invocations that revealed his internal struggles.

The ceremony will include scripture from Acts 17:31 and is expected to draw hip hop fans, clergy and community members. The setting adds symbolic weight to the ordination, connecting DMX’s spiritual journey to a site long associated with liberation and resilience.

Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church represents one of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal Zion congregations in Westchester County. Its historical significance as part of the Underground Railroad network makes it a meaningful venue for recognizing DMX’s influence on both music and spiritual expression.

DMX’s music frequently explored themes of faith, struggle and redemption. His willingness to express doubt, pain and spirituality in raw terms resonated with audiences who saw authenticity in his approach to both hip hop and personal faith. The posthumous ordination acknowledges his impact as someone who brought spiritual conversation into mainstream hip hop culture.

The Gospel Cultural Center’s decision to ordain DMX posthumously reflects recognition that ministry can take forms beyond traditional church leadership. By using his platform to express prayer and spiritual struggle openly, DMX created space for conversations about faith within hip hop, a genre not always associated with explicit religious expression.

The January 10 ceremony represents an intersection of hip hop culture, religious tradition and historical memory. The location’s connection to the Underground Railroad adds layers of meaning to honoring an artist whose work addressed themes of struggle, liberation and the search for redemption.