“Last Gunshot Site” of Historic 1826 War Faces Destruction, Family Head Laments as 200th Anniversary Approaches

The head of the family that founded Katamansu is raising alarm over the encroachment and destruction of what he describes as the precise location where the final shot of the 1826 Katamansu War was fired, warning that nothing will remain for the war’s bicentennial celebration if urgent action is not taken.

Seth Otu Okley, who serves as both Head of the Ajinnuse Family and head of the ruling family of Nii Afotey Agbo, stood Tuesday on a parcel of land in the Kpone-Katamansu constituency that he says holds the key to understanding a pivotal moment in Ga-Dangme history.

“We are standing at a site where the last gunshot ended the war of 1826,” Okley told journalists, gesturing to the

surrounding area now dotted with structures. “Originally, there stood a tree on which the gunman climbed to do the firing. Unfortunately, during the 1960s, some unscrupulous people tried to fell the tree with the intention of getting balls out of it. When the tree fell, it broke into pieces that you can’t even hold one foot of it.”

According to oral tradition passed down through generations, it was from this elevated position that a gunman targeted the fleeing Asante chief, who was being carried away in a palanquin as battle intensified. While the shot struck its target, the chief survived and was carried through what was then known as the Pinkwaa Forest.

Historical Sites Disappearing

Okley expressed profound concern that multiple historically significant locations tied to the 1826 conflict have already been lost to development, including the Pinkwaa Forest, which he says has been completely transformed into residential housing.

“Almost all the important ones, like the Pinkwaa Forest, are no more,” he said. “This last point where the last gunfire ended the war, we are seeing the devastation.”

The family head identified an adjoining portion of land historically labeled as the Osei Yaw Akoto oil palm plantation — named for the palm fruits that, according to elders, sprang up spontaneously after the battle concluded.

Okley revealed that the late Nii Laryea Akwetey, a former chief, had specifically designated this area as the preferred location for the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, rather than its current location at Gussisborge Hall in Doodowa. That vision, he said, has never materialized.

2017 Warnings Unheeded

The family head noted that this is not the first attempt to draw attention to encroachment on historical lands.

“In 2017, we went with pressmen to see what was happening. We went with the Nungua Mantse on another occasion to go and see because we know he is supposed to be the caretaker of the Pinkwaa Forest,” Okley recounted. “Unfortunately, no action was taken, and today, there is no longer a place called the Pinkwaa Forest. It has become a complete township.”

He specifically named Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister who now serves as chief of Katamansu, as having been informed of the destruction while serving as regent.

“We told him, this is a site that should be preserved for remembrance. Our voice was never heard, and this is where we have reached in our history.”

August 2026 Deadline Looms

With the 200th anniversary of the Katamansu War scheduled for August 2026, Okley warned that no commemorative site will exist if intervention does not occur swiftly.

“This is the year we are supposed to be celebrating the 200 years of the war. Unfortunately, we don’t have anything we will even call a relic for the sake of remembrance,” he said. “Everything is in this situation we are all witnessing.”

When asked about timelines for government intervention, Okley responded: “Anytime they come in, we have up to August at least. We should have a place where, if people come, they can stand and be lectured on how the whole thing unfolded.”

He called on the government to institute a fact-finding investigation into the status of the historical lands.

“I’m available. I will give them the indications wherever other information will come from. I stand by whatever I’m saying here. I am not saying it and running away from the responsibility,” Okley emphasized.

Questions Over Land Sales

The site currently contains multiple structures and evidence of development, though Okley stopped short of labeling them illegal, instead demanding transparency regarding any transactions.

“We can’t say anything for now, because we don’t know where they got it from,” he said. “But all we know is, if there is anybody who sanctioned the sale of this thing, he should be bold enough to come and give us the facts that allowed him to have authority to dispose of an area so important to the Ga history, and we are ready to listen to him with his legal documents.”

The family head acknowledged that while they do not possess a current search report from the Lands Commission, past observations indicate portions of the forest have been sold — though by whom remains unclear.

50 Acres Envisioned for Regional Chiefs

Okley disclosed that the late chief of Katamansu had left specific instructions regarding the site’s preservation.

“The instructions from the old man was at least 50 acres should be taken for the construction of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on this particular site,” he said.

He stressed that the family’s interest is not personal acquisition but historical preservation for the broader Ga-Dangme community.

“We are doing it for the sake of the whole Ga-Dangme state. We don’t have personal interest in acquiring this for any other purpose, apart from the fact that it becomes something that will be useful to the whole of Ga state,” Okley said.

Broader Implications

The family head framed the destruction as a collective loss requiring collective responsibility.

“This is the last point, and we are reporting to whoever has the goodwill to see that everything that needs to be preserved is preserved,” he said. “We, seeing it without reporting, we will fall into a category of being part of the devastation.”

Okley noted that he has heard radio announcements from Ga-Dangme associations planning commemorative visits to Katamansu, though none have yet visited to identify sites of historical importance.

“If they say, ‘Oh, we are visiting Katamansu, that they will bring people to come and have what is of historical importance,’ nothing is,” he warned. “This is the last point.”

The Katamansu War of 1826, also known as the Battle of Katamansu, was a significant conflict between the Asante Empire and an alliance of coastal forces including the Ga, Dangme, Akwamu, and other states, with British support. The Asante defeat marked a turning point in regional power dynamics and European colonial expansion.

As the 200th anniversary approaches, Okley’s appeal places pressure on traditional authorities, municipal

assemblies, and the national government to determine whether the “last gunshot site” will be preserved for history or lost to development like the Pinkwaa Forest before it.