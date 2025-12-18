Lashibi Community 19 NDC coordinator Allegedly Intimidates Residents With Land Guards

It has emerged that scores of residents living in Lashibi Community 19, of Greater Accra, are living in constant fear.

It follows move by a neighbour by the name Derrick Vortey who is an alleged coordinator for national democratic congress(NDC)branch at community 19.

According to the residents, they bought the land from Mr Charles Aryee and put up their respective buildings. To their utmost surprise, one of the neighbours is claiming that the land in question falls within his estate and will make sure leave the place.

He is accused of Intimidating them that so long as NDC is in power, he will make sure they leave the land. He further said that Charles Aryee bought the land from him and has no capacity to sell it any other person.

The residents said that there is nothing indicating on their site plan that the area is an estate land.

“Last year ahead of the general election he threatened that if NDC wins we shall see how he will deal us, since NDC came to power he is not giving us any breathing space,” one resident lamented.

The angry residents have also vowed to lose their lives rather than allowing Derrick Vortey take over a parcel of land in Lashibi for commercial residential purposes.

According to the residents, they are prepared to do everything possible to ensure that the said neighbour does not possess the land they legally acquired and are urging the Tema Development Corporation(TDC) to stop the dilly-dally and make the facts known.

“It is only in this country that individuals will build their houses for someone to emerged from nowhere and claim the land is part of his estate, Doris said.

The residents want the man to be stopped, he can’t Intimidate the people under the guise of NDC party.