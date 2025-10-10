Las B Drops Brand New Banger “Pantmu Nam”

Talented Ghanaian artist Daniel Quaicoe, popularly known as Las B has officially unleashed his latest single titled “Pantmu Nam”, a vibrant hit already making waves across the globe.

Released on today, friday, October 10, 2025, the song is now available on Las B’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms. “Pantmu Nam” perfectly blends catchy rhythms with lyrics that celebrate the natural beauty of women, showcasing Las B’s creativity and musical finesse.

Fans can look forward to an exciting music video coming soon, promising to bring the song’s energy and message to life through stunning visuals.

More than just a tune, “Pantmu Nam” is a feel-good club anthem from Las B’s camp — a celebration of beauty, confidence, and irresistible groove.

Listen here https://ditto.fm/pantmu-nam