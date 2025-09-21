LA’s Akwaaba Sundays Honors Nkrumah Legacy Through Pan-African Cuisine

Los Angeles witnessed a unique fusion of Ghanaian heritage and contemporary Pan-African culture today as the 18th edition of Akwaaba Sundays took place in South Central, coinciding with what would have been Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s 116th birthday on September 21.

The event, organized by Paul Ekow Gyimah, co-founder of the Gyimah Institute of Viticulture & Enology Research (G.I.V.E.R.) and the Pan-African Vine & Wine Industry Group (P.A.V.W.I.G.), brought together authentic Ghanaian cuisine with wines from Black-owned vineyards across the United States. The gathering operated under the theme “The Spirit of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Never Dies,” emphasizing cultural preservation and Pan-African unity.

The culinary program featured traditional Ghanaian dishes including smoked chicken groundnut soup, garden egg stew, fishermen’s soup with catfish and shrimp, alongside vegan options and classic sides such as banku, fufu, and roasted yams with shito pepper sauce. Each dish was paired with carefully selected wines from Black winemakers, including Justin Michelle Ward Trabue of Ward Four Wines, who specializes in minimal intervention winemaking practices and Chris Christensen of Bodkin Wines.

Ralph Kofi Dinko, a Ghanaian communications strategist and self-taught chef, provided cultural context for attendees, connecting each dish to its historical significance within Ghanaian tradition. The event emphasized Ubuntu, the African philosophy promoting community interconnectedness, while supporting social impact initiatives targeting illegal mining in Ghana.

Since its launch in April 2024, Akwaaba Sundays has positioned itself as a platform combining cultural education with entrepreneurial support. Each gathering connects attendees to African heritage while promoting products from Black-owned businesses across the diaspora. The initiative reportedly contributes proceeds to campaigns against illegal mining in Ghana and plans to support the First Pan-African Conference on Ending Illegal Mining, scheduled for May 25, 2026.

The event took place at 1042 West 54th Street in Los Angeles from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with guests contributing through $30 donations supporting G.I.V.E.R. and P.A.V.W.I.G. initiatives. Additional beverages included locally sourced grape juice and homemade sorrel prepared by Andre Thomas.

This gathering represents a growing trend of cultural preservation events within African diaspora communities, combining traditional cuisine with contemporary business support networks. The timing with Nkrumah Memorial Day adds significance, as Ghana officially recognizes September 21 as Founders’ Day to celebrate the late president’s legacy.

The event attracts participants interested in exploring authentic African cuisine while supporting meaningful social initiatives across the continent. Organizers promote their activities through social media platforms, building community connections between Los Angeles and Ghana through food, wine, and cultural exchange.