Larry Prince drops new single, ‘Pamela’

Afrobeat artist Larry Prince is out with a new Amapiano song titled “Pamela”.

Produced by Beatz Vampire, the love song has some catchy lyrics and melodies that will make you fall in love with the song.

With beautiful visuals for the song already, Larry Prince promises to release more projects after.

The visuals features a supermodel from South Africa and was shot in Ghana.

Pamela is a nice song and Larry urges music lovers to enjoy and share the song below https://audiomack.com/larryprince/song/pamela