Larruso Names Stonebwoy His Godfather and Career Blueprint

Ghanaian afro-dancehall artist Larruso has described his relationship with Stonebwoy as one of mentorship and deep personal respect, saying the veteran musician serves as both a professional guide and a spiritual anchor for his career.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Larruso was direct about how he views the bond. “He is my godfather,” he said, adding that he continues to study Stonebwoy’s approach to the industry rather than rushing to replicate his success. “I really learn a lot from him. What I have to do is just stay back and learn from him and whatever he has put on the ground,” he said.

The relationship between the two artists stretches back to Larruso’s earliest days in the industry. He became a household name after his 2019 debut hit “Killy Killy,” which he later remixed featuring Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur. The two have since collaborated on the track “Dark Skin,” released as part of Larruso’s 2025 EP “We Thank God.”

Larruso said his ambition is not to replace those who built Ghana’s dancehall scene but to carry their work forward. “I’ll say to continue the legacy,” he said, naming both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale among those who shaped the genre’s identity in Ghana.

On where his creative material comes from, Larruso pointed away from the studio and toward daily life. “The street is my Ghana street. It gives me a lot of inspiration,” he said, noting that producers also help shape direction during recording sessions.

He expressed quiet confidence about his trajectory. “I think I’m already growing into that kind of limelight,” he said.