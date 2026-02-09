Laporta Resigns as Barcelona President Ahead of March Election

Joan Laporta formally resigned as Barcelona president on Monday, February 9, in accordance with club statutes requiring the incumbent to step down before standing for re-election. The 62 year old lawyer will seek a fresh mandate from club members when elections are held on March 15, with Vice President Rafa Yuste assuming interim presidential duties until July 1.

Laporta’s resignation was formalized at the Board of Directors’ regular meeting held Monday at the Spotify Camp Nou offices, where the election announcement was officially published. The move follows Article 42.f of the FC Barcelona Statutes, which mandates that any sitting president must vacate the post before standing again.

Alongside Laporta, several members of the current board also stepped down to participate in the electoral process. Resignations were presented by Vice President for Institutional Affairs Elena Fort, Vice President for Social Affairs Rafael Escudero, and board members Ferran Oliver, Josep Maria Albert, Xavier Barbany, Miquel Camps, Aureli Mas, Xavier Puig, and Joan Soler i Ferré. If Laporta wins in March, those names would return after being ratified by the Assembly of Delegates.

Speaking after the board meeting, Laporta struck a confident tone about his record. He stated that his administration had saved the club and recovered it economically, adding that from a sporting point of view it is also a very positive moment. Laporta said what the board is most proud of is that they have given joy back to the fans.

The president, who took office in March 2021 after winning 54.3 per cent of the vote with 30,184 votes, steps down after nearly five years in charge in line with club statutes. He made his intention clear, stating his team wants to continue because they want to complete the work that has been done and improve it if possible.

Laporta faces competition from at least four challengers. Victor Font, who finished second in the 2021 election with 16,679 votes or 29.99 per cent, has reopened his campaign headquarters and positioned himself as the primary opposition candidate. Font insists his dream is to give Barcelona back to the people, framing the vote as a chance to reconnect the club with its members.

Former club executive Xavier Vilajoana, economist Marc Ciria, and Joan Camprubí have also confirmed their intention to stand as candidates. Ciria accused Laporta of being opportunistic by trying to profit off the good will generated by Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup victory and the club’s strong position as La Liga leaders, rather than risk waiting until the end of the season when a downturn in results would likely change his public perception.

Font has gone on the attack in his bid to topple Laporta. He stated that if members knew the lies and deceptions the current board has spread, they would say enough is enough. Font confidently claimed that if he had half an hour at Camp Nou to speak to the 50,000 members about what the board is doing, he is convinced he would win hands down.

Candidates must collect 2,321 valid signatures from club members to be confirmed on the ballot. The signature collection period runs from February 15 through March 2, with matchdays identified as key opportunities for gathering support. The games against Levante on February 22 and Villarreal on February 28 have been marked as crucial dates.

The count and proclamation of candidates will run from March 3 to 5, followed by the official campaign between March 6 and 13. March 14 will serve as a day of reflection before voting takes place on March 15 from 9:00 in the morning to 9:00 in the evening Central European Time.

Approximately 110,000 Barcelona members of legal age with at least one year of membership are eligible to vote. The club confirmed the election will again be held across multiple venues to increase turnout. Polling stations will be located at club facilities in Barcelona, in the three other Catalan provincial capitals of Girona, Tarragona and Lleida, and in Andorra la Vella.

The club said postal voting will not be permitted, despite requests from opposition candidates including Font. Barcelona stated this procedure was implemented on an exceptional basis in the 2021 elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 of the 55,611 members who voted in the 2021 election did so by post.

The general perception among observers is that Laporta starts as the heavy favorite due to Barcelona’s improved finances, trophies won during his tenure, and strong performances from the team this season. The club currently leads La Liga and recently won the Spanish Super Cup.

However, the campaign is expected to be dominated by several critical issues. Chief among them is the future of Spotify Camp Nou, with the redevelopment now in its final stages. Laporta has positioned himself as the only person capable of delivering the finished project by 2027 without compromising the team’s competitiveness. The club aims to host the 2029 UEFA Champions League final at the newly overhauled stadium.

Financial matters will also feature prominently. According to Barcelona’s treasurer in January 2026, the club still has liabilities of around 2.5 billion euros or approximately $3 billion. Critics have described Laporta’s strategy as spending its way out of crisis, while supporters credit him with stabilizing the club after inheriting severe financial troubles from predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The Camp Nou renovation has not been smooth, with the process saddled by financial overreaches, significant delays, water leaks and other issues that have generated negative press. Barcelona played for around 2.5 years at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc before finally returning to Camp Nou in November 2025. The return to their home stadium is expected to go a long way toward securing the club’s future financially.

Presidential candidates are required to present a financial guarantee worth 15 per cent of the club’s budget together with their executive board. Barcelona’s club statutes state that the executive board is liable for their actions while in office, with the guarantee serving as a means of backing that claim financially to protect against poor governance and mismanagement.

The current setup will remain in place until the end of the season on June 30, at which point the winner of next month’s election will assume control on July 1. This marks the 15th presidential election in FC Barcelona’s history since the first election in 1953, which was restricted to male members, and the ninth under universal suffrage.

From 2026 onwards, presidential terms at Barcelona will be five years in length, at which point elections must be held for both president and all board members. Laporta’s current term will be the last to run for six years. According to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta said during his 2021 campaign that sometimes, six years is just too long.

All four opposition candidates have criticized Laporta’s decision to hold the election while the season is ongoing. The date falls in the middle of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and at a time when La Liga and other competitions remain undecided. Sporting performances typically have a major influence on how members vote.

Font stated last month that it is obvious the elections have been called when it is convenient for Laporta, noting the scheduling of elections in the middle of a Champions League tie. Laporta countered that the date in March is the most adequate date on a sporting and institutional level to hold the elections.