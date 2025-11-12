Lapaz Property Dispute Takes Political Twist As Tenants Allegedly Cite Support from Chief of Staff in 8-Year Court Battle

The long-running property dispute involving businessman Gilles Kwame Dosse has taken a new turn, with allegations surfacing that Chief of Staff Julius Debrah is being name-dropped by some tenants claiming his backing in their attempt to retain possession of the contested Lapaz property.

The case, which has dragged on since 2015 under suit number A9/26/15, has seen multiple court rulings, petitions to the Judicial Service, and claims of fake eviction orders.

But recent developments have added a political dimension to what was initially a straightforward civil dispute.

Investigators Confront New Twist

Sources close to the matter say investigators were at the disputed facility in late October to gather evidence following complaints of unlawful evictions and forged court documents.

During the process yesterday by investigators, one Mr. Isaac Asiedu, husband of a key tenant, Afia Boatema Yiadom, allegedly made a provocative statement suggesting that if the case did not favour them, it would mean “the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, is not from his town.”

According to witnesses, the remark sparked concern among bystanders and the investigators whose attention was drawn to the comments made, given its apparent suggestion of political interference.

Claims of High-Level Influence

Multiple tenants have reportedly boasted that they have the backing of the Chief of Staff, whom they claim is “helping them to take over the property.”

These statements, according to the property owner, have raised eyebrows and deepened frustration over what they describe as “brazen defiance of court orders.”

While there is no official confirmation or evidence linking Mr. Debrah to the ongoing property saga, the comments have triggered calls for an investigation into whether any political actors have influenced the case behind the scenes.

Plaintiff Calls for Urgent Action

Mr. Gilles Kwame Dosse, who holds a valid Land Title Certificate (GA.61243) issued by the Land Title Registry in 2020, insists that he is the rightful owner of the Lapaz property and accuses certain individuals of exploiting judicial delays to illegally occupy the premises.

In his most recent petition dated October 24, 2025, Mr. Dosse appealed to the Chief Justice to intervene, arguing that the lack of a conclusive judgment had “opened the door to manipulation, impersonation, and false orders.”

He expressed shock at the alleged name-dropping of a high government official, saying it “undermines the integrity of Ghana’s justice system and emboldens lawlessness.”

Background to the Dispute

The Lapaz property case has lingered for over eight years, passing through multiple courts — including the Adabraka District Court, Kaneshie District Court, and the Accra High Court — without a final resolution.

Despite an official directive from the Chief Justice’s Office in June 2019 for judgment to be delivered by the original magistrate, Her Worship Victoria Akua Ghansah, the verdict remains pending.

This judicial limbo, according to Mr. Dosse, has allowed rival claimants to re-enter the property under the guise of conflicting orders from rent officers and district courts, resulting in forced evictions and police-assisted entries.

Political Office Yet to Respond

As of press time, the Office of the Chief of Staff has not issued any statement regarding the tenants’ allegations or the alleged mention of Mr. Debrah’s name in connection with the case.

Legal analysts, however, caution that if the allegations are found to be unfounded, they could constitute attempted political manipulation of the judiciary — a serious offence under Ghanaian law.

For now, the embattled property owner maintains that his only plea is for the courts to deliver judgment and put an end to what he calls an “eight-year cycle of injustice, interference, and impunity.”

Case Continues

The dispute, which has been active for nearly a decade, remains ongoing in the higher court. Legal analysts note that the overlapping claims in separate courts reflect a strategy sometimes seen in complex land contests, but warn that such duplication risks procedural setbacks.

As the case moves forward, the outcomes are expected to have implications not only for the parties involved, but also for land litigation practice in the capital.

Land Certificate

Evidently, the Land Certificate in possession of this media house explicitly indicate that Gilles Kwame Dosse is the rightful owner of the said property.

REPUBLIC OF GHANA

LAND TITLE REGISTRY

LAND CERTIFICATE

Cert. No: GA.61243

Volume: 25

Folio: 798p

THIS IS TO CERTIFY THAT GILLES KWAME DOSSE of Accra in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana is registered as tenant or lessee for a term of 70 years from the Fifth day of February, 2014 (with an option to renew for a further term of 5 years) subject to the reservations, restrictions, encumbrances, liens and interests as are notified by memorial underwritten or endorsed hereon; of and in ALL THAT piece or parcel of land in extent 0.06 hectare (0.15 acre) more or less being Parcel No.10882 Block 1 Section 051 situate at Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana aforesaid as delineated on Registry Map No.004/051/1991 in the Land Registration Division, Cantonments, Accra and being the piece or parcel of land shown and edged with pink colour on Plan No.82/2015 annexed to this Certificate except and reserved all minerals, oils, precious stones and timber whatsoever upon or under the said piece or parcel of land.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and affixed the seal of the Land Title Registry this 29th day of January 2020

Chief Registrar of Lands (signature)

(embossed seal visible)

The Indenture

“THIS INDENTURE is made the Fifth (5th) Day of February, In The Year of our Lord Two Thousand and Fourteen (2014) BETWEEN NII AMARKAI III, Dzasetse and Acting Asere Mantse H/No. D.702/1, Bannerman Road, Accra in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana with the consent and concurrence of the Principal Elders of the said Stool whose consent and concurrence are essential in accordance with Customary Law for the valid grant, alienation or disposition of any land or other property of the said Stool and which consent and concurrence are hereby testified by some of the Principal Elders witnessing the execution of these presents (hereinafter called “THE LESSOR”) of the one part And GILLES KWAME DOSSE of P.O. Box ____ in the Region aforesaid (hereinafter called “THE LESSEE”) of the other part:-

WHEREAS THE FOLLOWING JUDGMENTS CONFIRMED ABSOLUTELY THE ALLODIAL OWNERSHIP OF THE ASERE STOOL TITLE TO THE LAND HEREBY CONVEYED.

Case Titled: MANTSE D.P. HAMMOND

On Behalf of the Asere Stool — Plaintiff (Defendants unclear due to stamp) (Possible: AMO-WELLINGTON & OTHERS)

Before HIS HONOUR COL. HARDING, COMMISSIONER WESTERN PROVINCE. Supreme Court: TETTEH KUM — Plaintiff

AHIMA BUTU — Defendant

Before SIR W. BRANDFORD GRIFFITH K.T.L.

28th October, 1919 Suit No. 120/46 ANYAA ADUKWEI — Plaintiff

OTOH GRUSHIE (On Behalf Of Akumajay Stool) — Defendant

(Stamped: Ghana Court of Indenture / Registrar of Lands / FILE COPY – LAND REGISTRY)

From the above, Samuel Kukuogan A. Apaloo is nowhere near the owners of the Asere Stool as part of the allodial owners.

“All I want is for the law to take its course,” Mr. Dosse stated.

“Justice delayed is justice denied — but justice manipulated is even worse.”