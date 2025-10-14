Lands Ministry Refutes US$10 Billion Galamsey Cost Claim

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has moved quickly to dismiss media reports suggesting Ghana needs $10 billion to tackle illegal mining, calling the figure “grossly misleading” and clarifying that the minister never quoted such an amount.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Paa Kwesi Schandorf explained that the reports misinterpreted remarks made during a recent TV3 interview, where the minister discussed the massive financial implications of addressing Ghana’s environmental crisis caused by galamsey.

“The minister did not categorically indicate that we needed $10 billion to fight illegal mining,” Schandorf said. “What he said was that if we were to quantify the financial implication of dealing decisively with the environmental crisis, even the country’s entire budget may not suffice.”

It’s the kind of clarification that becomes necessary when metaphorical language about enormous costs gets translated into specific dollar figures in news reports. Some outlets had reported the $10 billion figure as fact just a day earlier, creating confusion about the actual financial burden Ghana faces in combating illegal mining.

Schandorf revealed that over 5,500 hectares of land, equivalent to approximately 7,500 football pitches, have been destroyed by illegal mining activities nationwide. That’s a staggering amount of environmental devastation that will require serious resources to remediate.

The ministry estimates that reclaiming just one hectare of degraded land could cost $38,000, which means the total reclamation bill runs into millions of dollars. And that’s before accounting for water treatment or enforcement infrastructure. “Reclaiming the land alone will run into millions of dollars,” Schandorf noted. “That’s even before we start treating polluted water bodies or deploying the needed enforcement infrastructure.”

The ministry plans to deploy over 1,000 trained military personnel to permanently monitor all 44 forest reserves affected by galamsey, part of a broader strategy to restore degraded ecosystems and prevent further destruction. It’s an approach that signals the government recognizes enforcement requires sustained presence rather than periodic raids.

On the question of enforcement coordination, Schandorf addressed reports about the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association forming its own task force to clamp down on illegal miners. The ministry acknowledges the initiative but insists all enforcement efforts must be coordinated through the National Illegal Mining Oversight Structure.

“We are working diplomatically to integrate the small-scale miners’ peer review task force into the NIMOS system so that their work aligns with the national structure,” he explained. The ministry doesn’t anticipate clashes between NIMOS and the miners’ task force, noting that the group has agreed to operate under ministry supervision.

“There’s no evidence to suggest any confrontation. They have agreed that whenever NIMOS is operating in a location, they will cede authority immediately,” Schandorf said. Whether that cooperation holds when enforcement actually begins in contested areas remains to be tested.

The ministry has promised to publish an official financial estimate by the end of the week, providing clarity on the actual costs of Ghana’s fight against illegal mining. Schandorf reiterated that while the financial burden is enormous, it remains in the millions rather than billions of dollars.

“It’s a heavy cost implication, yes, but certainly not $10 billion,” he emphasized. The distinction matters because inflated figures can create public perception that remediation is impossibly expensive, potentially undermining political will to commit the resources actually needed.

What’s interesting about this dispute is that it highlights how imprecise language about costs can spiral into specific numbers that take on lives of their own. The minister’s point about Ghana’s entire budget potentially being insufficient to fully address the environmental crisis was clearly meant to convey enormity rather than precision. But once that sentiment got translated into a $10 billion figure, it required official clarification.

The reality is that whether the cost is millions or billions, Ghana faces significant financial challenges in remediating land destroyed by illegal mining while simultaneously deploying enforcement resources to prevent ongoing destruction. The ministry’s plan to publish specific cost estimates should provide better grounding for public discussion about resource allocation and priorities.

For now, the ministry is focused on correcting the record while moving forward with enforcement plans that include permanent military presence in affected forest reserves. The scale of land devastation, 5,500 hectares and counting, underscores why accurate cost information matters for policy planning and public understanding of what remediation will actually require.