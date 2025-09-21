Lands Minister Launches Small-Scale Cooperative Mining Programme

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has launched the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme in Bibiani, Western North Region, as part of efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, said the initiative will provide training and licensing opportunities for artisanal and small-scale miners to help them adopt environmentally friendly practices.

He announced plans to establish a Mobile Mining Licensing unit in Bibiani to streamline the licensing process and educate miners on sustainable methods that will protect water bodies and preserve Natural resources.

This programme aims to equip small-scale miners with the right knowledge and tools, so that they can mine responsibly for future generations, the minister stressed.

The Minister said that the government will not adopt a “shoot to kill” strategy in its fight against galamsey. He described such calls as misguided and stressed that they do not provide a lasting solution to the menace.

The Minister noted that many Ghanaians including civil society organisations, have urged the government to declare a state of emergency or authorise deadly force against illegal miners.

However, he emphasizes that the government is focused on a more humane and conservative approach to addressing the issue.