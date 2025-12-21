Lands Minister Commissions Over 600 Blue Water Guards for Galamsey Fight

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has commissioned the third cohort of the Blue Water Guards, describing the initiative as a critical step in Ghana’s intensified fight against illegal mining and environmental degradation.

The Minister announced that the commissioning took place at the Ezinlibo Naval Base in the Jomoro Municipality, noting that the latest intake strengthens government’s strategy to protect the country’s water bodies. The new cohort comprises over 600 dedicated young men and women drawn from the Ashanti, Central, and Eastern Regions who have completed intensive preparation.

According to Armah-Kofi Buah, the recruits have undergone rigorous training and are now fully ready for deployment. He stressed that their primary role will be to complement security forces in the fight against illegal mining, with a special focus on the surveillance and protection of river bodies.

The Minister explained that the guards will work alongside existing security agencies, operating under a clear mandate to monitor and secure water bodies threatened by galamsey activities. Their deployment represents an expansion of enforcement capacity dedicated specifically to protecting aquatic ecosystems from mining-related pollution and destruction.

He positioned the Blue Water Guards programme as part of a broader, long-term environmental protection agenda. This dedicated force is a key part of sustained efforts to safeguard Ghana’s natural resources and environment, the Minister added, underscoring government’s commitment to confronting galamsey and preserving critical ecosystems nationwide.

The commissioning of the third cohort brings the total number of Blue Water Guards deployed across the country to over 1,800, significantly expanding the government’s enforcement presence along rivers and water bodies. The first and second cohorts were commissioned earlier in 2025 and have been operating in various regions affected by illegal mining.

The Ezinlibo Naval Base in the Jomoro Municipality serves as a training facility for the Blue Water Guards, providing recruits with skills in river surveillance, environmental monitoring, and coordination with security agencies. The choice of a naval facility reflects the amphibious nature of the guards’ operational responsibilities.

Illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, has devastated numerous water bodies across Ghana, particularly in mining regions where unregulated extraction activities pollute rivers with mercury, cyanide, and sediment. The environmental crisis has threatened water supply for millions of Ghanaians and damaged agricultural lands.

The Ashanti, Central, and Eastern Regions, from which the new recruits were drawn, are among the areas most severely affected by galamsey activities. Rivers including the Pra, Birim, Offin, and Ankobra have suffered significant pollution, prompting public outcry and demands for government action.

President John Dramani Mahama made the fight against galamsey a central campaign promise during the 2024 elections, pledging to deploy all necessary resources to end the menace. The Blue Water Guards initiative represents one of several strategies the administration has implemented since taking office in January 2025.

The guards’ mandate includes patrolling river systems, reporting illegal mining activities, preventing unauthorized access to protected water bodies, and collaborating with police, military, and environmental protection agencies. They operate as a specialized force distinct from but complementary to existing security structures.

Civil society organizations and environmental advocacy groups have welcomed the deployment of additional Blue Water Guards while emphasizing that enforcement alone cannot solve the galamsey crisis. Stakeholders have called for comprehensive approaches that address the economic drivers pushing people into illegal mining.

The recruitment of over 600 young people into the Blue Water Guards also addresses youth unemployment, providing jobs for individuals from regions severely affected by both galamsey and limited economic opportunities. The programme combines environmental protection with job creation, though some critics question whether such roles offer long-term career prospects.

Training for the Blue Water Guards includes physical conditioning, basic security procedures, environmental science fundamentals, communication protocols, and coordination with established security agencies. The duration and intensity of training have not been publicly disclosed, though the Minister described it as rigorous.

Operational challenges facing the Blue Water Guards include potential confrontations with illegal miners, some of whom are armed and operate in organized networks. The guards’ rules of engagement and their authority to make arrests or use force have not been clearly articulated in public statements.

The success of the Blue Water Guards will depend partly on sustained political commitment and adequate resourcing over time. Previous anti-galamsey initiatives have sometimes faltered due to inconsistent enforcement, political interference, or resource constraints after initial enthusiasm waned.

Minister Armah-Kofi Buah has repeatedly described the fight against galamsey as a moral battle that requires unwavering resolve from government, security agencies, traditional authorities, and citizens. His commissioning remarks reinforced the administration’s messaging that environmental protection is a top priority.

The third cohort’s deployment is expected to occur in phases, with guards assigned to specific river systems and water bodies based on the severity of illegal mining activities and strategic importance of the locations. Coordination mechanisms with existing security forces are still being finalized.