Lands and Mines Watch Ghana Defends Bawa Rock Licence, Accuses Minority of Politicising GoldBod Reforms

Civil society group Lands and Mines Watch Ghana (LMWG) has strongly criticised the Minority Caucus in Parliament over its recent attacks on the licensing of Bawa Rock Limited under the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) scheme, describing the claims as misleading, politically motivated, and damaging to ongoing mining sector reforms .

In a press statement issued on January 7, 2026, LMWG said while parliamentary oversight remains vital to democracy, the Minority’s public posture on Bawa Rock’s licence lacks factual grounding and ignores critical industry context.

According to the group, Bawa Rock Limited is not a new or hastily created entity taking advantage of policy changes, but a long-standing indigenous mining resources trader with an operational history in Ghana’s extractive sector. LMWG said the company has made deliberate investments in systems, personnel, and infrastructure consistent with international best practices .

Rejection of Monopoly Claims

At the centre of the Minority’s criticism is the claim that Bawa Rock’s licence creates a monopoly within the artisanal and small-scale gold trading sector. LMWG dismissed this assertion as a “deliberate distortion,” explaining that the GoldBod framework recognises multiple categories of licensed operators, including Aggregators, Self-Financing Aggregators, Tier 1 Buyers, and Tier 2 Buyers .

Under the GoldBod system, the group said, acquisition prices are uniform, meaning licensees do not compete on price. It stressed that GoldBod itself is the only monopoly actor as a state agency, while private licensees operate within clearly defined trade terms.

Industry Capacity and Infrastructure

LMWG highlighted Bawa Rock’s investment in modern assaying and foundry infrastructure, noting that such capital-intensive facilities improve accuracy in gold content determination, protect miners from underpricing, and strengthen Ghana’s credibility on international markets .

The group added that the company’s structured operations, compliance systems, and collaboration with industry experts set it apart in a sector often characterised by informality and weak regulation.

Legal Backing and National Interest

The statement further emphasised that Bawa Rock’s licence is grounded in the GoldBod Act, 2025 (Act 1140) and aligns with national objectives such as reducing gold smuggling, improving traceability, formalising gold purchases, and supporting Ghana’s reserve accumulation strategy .

LMWG rejected suggestions of political patronage, insisting the licence was issued through statutory processes under the new regulatory regime.

Call for Responsible Oversight

Describing the Minority’s approach as “political theatre masquerading as oversight,” LMWG warned that repeated public accusations without evidence risk discouraging indigenous investment and undermining confidence in Ghana’s mining reforms .

“Let politics be politics, and let industry work,” the group stated, urging Parliament to elevate public discourse and support reforms that promote transparency, professionalism, and long-term value creation.

The statement was signed by Kwame Owusu Danso Esq., Executive Director of Lands and Mines Watch Ghana, who reaffirmed the group’s support for policies that strengthen Ghana’s gold trading sector while safeguarding national interest.