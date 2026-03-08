Landlords Who Rent to Undocumented Foreigners Face Prison, Rent Commissioner Warns

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has put landlords on notice that renting residential or commercial properties to foreign nationals without valid residence permits is a criminal offence, warning that violators face prosecution and possible imprisonment.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, Opoku said some landlords were knowingly bypassing the law because foreign tenants were willing to pay above-market rates, a practice he described as both illegal and exploitative of a regulatory gap.

“It is illegal to rent an apartment or shop to foreigners who have no residence permit,” he stated. “All the landlords who give their rooms to foreigners because they pay bigger without the residence permit are all candidates for prison.”

Opoku revealed that enforcement authorities are preparing a coordinated nationwide crackdown involving multiple state institutions. “We are about to do a national joint operation in collaboration with the immigration, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and rent control,” he disclosed.

The announcement adds a new dimension to the Rent Control Department’s ongoing compliance drive, which has already targeted illegal rent advances, unregistered tenancy agreements, and double commission charges by property agents. The planned joint operation would be the first to bring immigration enforcement into direct collaboration with rent regulation authorities.

Opoku was emphatic that the enforcement exercise would be conducted without political considerations, stressing that the law applied uniformly regardless of party affiliation. “Our laws do not have political colours, whether you’re an NPP or an NDC, we will arrest you if we find you guilty,” he said.

He concluded by underscoring that his mandate was strictly legal rather than political. “My work is to enforce the law. I do not know NDC and NPP,” he added.

The Ghana Immigration Service requires all foreign nationals intending to remain in the country for an extended period to hold valid residence permits issued by the Service, a requirement that has existed under immigration law but has seen uneven enforcement in the rental housing market.