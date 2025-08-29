Land Corruption Crisis Demands Urgent Reform, Ghana Experts Warn

Ghana’s land governance system faces systematic breakdown that fuels corruption and blocks development across the country, according to experts demanding immediate government intervention to prevent further economic damage.

Transparency International Ghana hosted discussions this week highlighting how weak land management undermines investor confidence, destroys rural livelihoods and traps citizens in costly legal battles over property ownership disputes.

Project coordinator Michael Okai described land as Ghana’s most valuable yet contested resource, with conflicts ranging from family inheritance quarrels to major commercial development clashes affecting communities nationwide.

Dr. Stanislaus Adiaba from the University of Professional Studies warned that Ghana lacks any comprehensive national land database, leaving no reliable system to verify property ownership. The absence of centralized records enables widespread exploitation and fraudulent transactions.

Climate change has worsened boundary disputes by eliminating natural landmarks like rivers and tree lines traditionally used to demarcate properties. These disappearing reference points create unclear boundaries that generate conflicts at every administrative level.

Albert Katako from Civic Response identified multiple land sales as a growing problem, where identical plots are sold to several buyers simultaneously. Such practices create tensions that sometimes escalate to violence between competing claimants.

The governance gaps have particularly damaged agricultural communities where farmers lose inherited farmland through fraudulent documentation. Young families also fall victim to elaborate scams involving property they believed they legally purchased.

Experts proposed establishing district-level spatial development frameworks to regulate land use and prevent agricultural areas from being converted to housing without proper planning. They stressed that clear zoning regulations could eliminate much of the current chaos.

Both researchers called for massive public education campaigns to help citizens understand their land rights and recognize fraudulent schemes. Grassroots mobilization could pressure officials to maintain accountability in land transactions.

The reform advocates argue that land problems extend beyond economics to issues of identity and security for many Ghanaians. Continued governance failures risk entrenching conflicts that could undermine democratic stability and social cohesion.

Investors increasingly avoid projects in Ghana due to land-related uncertainties, while ordinary citizens spend years in court fighting over properties they legitimately acquired. The cumulative impact slows national development and discourages foreign investment.