Lancaster Ghana Accelerates AI Push as Tech Jobs Pay Premium Salaries

Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) is intensifying artificial intelligence and robotics training as the country faces a critical digital skills shortage despite tech positions offering salaries up to GH₵27,000 ($1,800) monthly for senior roles.

At the university’s ninth graduation ceremony in Accra, Provost and Chief Executive Officer Dr Emmanuel Arthur announced the newly launched Emerging Technologies Centre has already trained over 60 high school students in robotics, positioning them for Ghana’s expanding digital economy.

The initiative aligns with national urgency around AI skills development. Ghana recently launched its National AI Strategy and aims to train half a million youth in digital skills by 2028 under the government’s ambitious One Million Coders Programme, yet demand for qualified professionals continues to outstrip supply.

Current market data reveals the scale of opportunity awaiting skilled graduates. Cybersecurity specialists earn between GH₢7,000-GH₢12,000 ($470-$800) monthly for mid-level roles, driven by fintech expansion at companies like Zeepay, ExpressPay, and Chipper Cash. Senior positions command GH₢20,000-GH₢27,000 ($1,333-$1,800) monthly salaries.

Dr Arthur announced a fully funded scholarship program specifically targeting female Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students, addressing persistent gender gaps in technology fields. The scholarship represents recognition that women remain underrepresented despite growing opportunities in Ghana’s tech sector.

The timing proves strategic as Ghana recently graduated 250 Platinum AI Trainers through the AiAfrica Labs initiative, creating a cadre of experts expected to support industries, institutions, and economic growth. These developments indicate coordinated national effort to build AI capacity across educational levels.

LUG’s practical approach includes a new moot court facility for law programs and plans for an innovation and incubation hub supporting student entrepreneurs. Since establishment in 2013, the university has produced over 700 graduates contributing across telecommunications, education, banking, finance, and oil and gas sectors.

The institution’s international connections offer students exchange programs and pathways for advanced studies in the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Germany, and Indonesia, providing global exposure crucial for competing in international technology markets.

Ghana’s basic education system is simultaneously integrating AI, robotics, and coding through the Basic Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (BSTEM) project launched in Sunyani. This creates an educational pipeline from primary school through university, ensuring systematic technology skills development.

The Digital Innovation and Vocational Employability (DIVE) Training Programme launched last week further demonstrates coordinated efforts to equip graduates with practical digital skills, addressing persistent unemployment despite high demand for tech talent.

Dr Arthur emphasized that artificial intelligence and robotics “are not just the future; they are shaping our present,” positioning Ghana’s youth preparation as essential for thriving in global technological transformation.

Outstanding students at the graduation ceremony received recognition for academic excellence, leadership, and community service, reflecting the university’s holistic educational approach balancing technical skills with broader development.

The comprehensive strategy positions Ghana to capitalize on Africa’s growing reputation as a premier destination for global tech talent, with developers combining strong technical capabilities, English fluency, and favorable time zone alignment with Western markets.