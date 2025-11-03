Lamine Yamal Confirms Split With Nicki Nicole Amid Injury Concerns

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has publicly addressed his breakup with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, firmly denying persistent rumors of infidelity while facing mounting concerns over a chronic groin condition.

The 18 year old winger confirmed the separation during a wedding event, stating that the couple had simply parted ways and that rumors circulating online bore no connection to their relationship. Speaking to Spanish television program D Corazón, Yamal emphasized the breakup was mutual and natural, marked by neither conflict nor betrayal.

The romance allegedly began around Yamal’s birthday celebrations in July, with Nicole flying in to join the festivities. Their relationship became highly public through frequent social media posts, with Nicole regularly appearing at matches and engaging with Barcelona teammates. In early September, Nicole expressed her feelings publicly, telling reporters she was very much in love and that Yamal had taught her to say “I love you” in Catalan.

Speculation intensified after Spanish media outlets claimed the footballer had secretly met Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso during a trip to Milan. However, Yamal’s statement clarified the timeline, insisting the trip occurred after he and Nicole had already separated. Nicole herself confirmed through reporter Jordi Martin that the relationship ended days before she left Barcelona, stating emphatically that if infidelity had occurred, she would have made it public immediately.

Beyond personal matters, serious concerns have emerged regarding Yamal’s physical condition. Reports from Spanish outlet Sport reveal the teenager has been diagnosed with pubalgia, a chronic groin injury that medical experts warn may never fully heal. Sports traumatologist Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll explained that the condition is characterized by pain that reduces a player’s ability to move and shoot by approximately 50 percent.

Physiotherapist Lluis Puig noted that pubalgia is not a simple muscle injury but rather an alteration in the pubic area where different muscles converge. The condition requires ongoing preventative and compensatory work rather than offering prospects for a quick cure. Yamal appeared visibly restricted in movement during Barcelona’s recent defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Barcelona star is not the first player at the club to battle this condition, as club legend Lionel Messi was treated for pubalgia twice between 2000 and 2008. Messi previously described the ailment as complicated, requiring limited training and preventing him from playing every match.

Meanwhile, Yamal has made headlines for a substantial property acquisition. The forward has completed the purchase of a mansion in the exclusive Ciutat Diagonal area of Esplugues de Llobregat, previously owned by former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué and Colombian singer Shakira. The property, covering 3,800 square meters, includes the main residence plus facilities such as swimming pools, a cinema, a football pitch and a padel court.

The mansion was initially listed at approximately 12 million pounds following the couple’s split, but is now valued at around 9.5 million pounds after one annexed building was sold separately. Yamal confirmed his plans through a social media post showing him facing the spectacular modern property.

The young Spaniard continues training with Barcelona ahead of their upcoming fixtures, with manager Hansi Flick confirming he remains available for selection despite his ongoing physical issues.