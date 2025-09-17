Lambussie MP Awards GH₵96k in Student Scholarships

The MP for Lambusie constituency has awarded scholarships worth 96,000 Ghana cedis to 42 tertiary students from the district, as part of his ongoing commitment to educational development in one of Ghana’s most underserved constituencies.

Professor Titus Beyuo, who represents the Upper West Region constituency, distributed the funds through his Bayuo Educational Scholarship Trust (BEST), a program he established before entering Parliament to support academically gifted but financially disadvantaged students.

Speaking at the scholarship ceremony attended by district officials, traditional leaders, and community members, the legislator emphasized education as the primary pathway out of poverty for young people in Lambusie. The constituency faces significant economic challenges with limited industrial activity and employment opportunities, making educational advancement crucial for youth development.

Professor Beyuo shared personal experiences that motivated his educational philanthropy, recounting his difficult academic journey following the loss of both parents during his youth. These experiences shaped his determination to prevent other students from facing similar hardships without support.

Titus attended his secondary school at Pope John Secondary School and Minor Seminary in 2000. He had his first degree in Bachelor of Science from University of Ghana in the year 2005, eventually becoming an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the University of Ghana and serving as a consultant at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital before entering politics.

During the same event, Professor Beyuo officially handed over a completely renovated district library to the Lambusie District Education Directorate. The facility, previously in deteriorated condition, has been fully refurbished and equipped with modern learning resources including books, laptops, internet connectivity, and audiovisual equipment.

The Ghana Library Authority has been notified of the upgraded facility and is coordinating staff assignments, while national service personnel will provide temporary management support until permanent arrangements are finalized. Founded in 1949, Ghana Library Authority is the oldest institution providing national library services in sub-Saharan Africa and is mandated to establish and maintain public libraries across Ghana.

The MP announced plans to extend library development to the district’s three secondary schools: Lambusie E-Block, Pena Secondary School, and Holy Family Secondary School at Hamile. This initiative aims to improve educational resources and research capabilities for students throughout the district.

Bede Baminekang, District Director of Education, praised the library renovation as a significant investment in children’s futures, noting its potential to enhance reading culture, research activities, and lifelong learning habits. He assured continued collaboration between his office and the community to maximize the facility’s utilization.

One scholarship recipient, Nuhu Ali, a Lambusie native who completed Higher National Diploma studies in Science Laboratory Technology at Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University, expressed gratitude for the support. Currently serving his national service at Lambusie Polyclinic while pursuing further studies in Medical Laboratory Science at Bolgatanga Technical University, Ali pledged that beneficiaries would excel academically and return to serve their community.

The scholarship distribution reflects broader challenges facing Ghana’s northern regions, where educational access remains limited despite government efforts to improve infrastructure and opportunities. A seven-year-old senior high school in Ghana’s Upper West Region is making a compelling case for boarding status that could transform educational access in one of the country’s most underserved constituencies, highlighting ongoing educational infrastructure needs.

Professor Beyuo’s educational initiatives complement his parliamentary responsibilities as a member of the Health and Subsidiary Legislation Committees and Chairman of the Ghana-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association. His medical background and academic credentials bring unique perspectives to his constituency development work.

The BEST scholarship program represents a sustainable approach to addressing educational barriers in rural constituencies, where traditional funding mechanisms often prove inadequate. By targeting tertiary education support, the initiative aims to develop skilled professionals who can contribute to district development upon graduation.

Educational stakeholders view such private initiatives as essential supplements to government scholarship programs, particularly in constituencies with limited economic opportunities and high poverty rates. The combination of direct financial support and infrastructure development demonstrates comprehensive approaches to educational advancement.