Lambusie Community SHS Seeks Boarding Status to Triple Enrollment

A seven-year-old senior high school in Ghana’s Upper West Region is making a compelling case for boarding status that could transform educational access in one of the country’s most underserved constituencies. Lambusie Community Senior High School officials argue their existing infrastructure could accommodate more than triple current enrollment if granted residential facilities.

Headmaster Sulemani Haruna Sumaila revealed that enrollment plummeted from 850 to 320 students after education authorities barred the school from housing students on campus. The directive forced many students to seek accommodation in town, creating barriers that particularly affect rural families in the economically challenged region.

The goal is to raise the academic profile and position the school to compete in national quizzes while producing top-performing graduates who can gain admission to professional programs in law and medicine, according to school officials. This ambition reflects broader efforts to address educational inequalities in northern Ghana.

The school’s physical capacity tells a story of untapped potential. Built with 24 classrooms, four well-equipped laboratories, and staffed by over 50 educators, the facility could theoretically enroll up to 1,600 students with proper boarding arrangements. Currently, the infrastructure serves less than one-fifth of its capacity due to accommodation constraints.

Weather-related challenges have compounded the school’s struggles since its 2017 establishment. Recent rainstorm damage in April 2025 required emergency repairs, though Sumaila commended authorities for delivering the fastest response in the institution’s history. Such climate vulnerabilities highlight the need for robust infrastructure in Ghana’s northern regions.

The Parent Teacher Association has already demonstrated community commitment by constructing a dormitory housing 250 girls, creating an unusual gender dynamic where female students now outnumber their male counterparts. This development reflects changing educational patterns in rural Ghana, where girls’ enrollment has been steadily increasing.

Member of Parliament Titus Beyuo confirmed that the Regional Coordinating Council has initiated the tender process for comprehensive boarding facilities. The planned construction includes separate dormitories for boys and girls, plus a dining hall and kitchen designed to serve 2,000 students. The ambitious scope suggests authorities recognize the school’s strategic importance for regional development.

Beyond dormitories, Beyuo identified additional infrastructure needs including a perimeter fence and teacher accommodation. These facilities are essential for ensuring safety and attracting quality educators to remote areas where housing shortages often deter qualified staff.

The boarding status campaign occurs against a backdrop of significant educational challenges in the Lambussie constituency. The district was ranked last among 11 municipalities in Basic Education Certificate Examination performance across the Upper West Region, highlighting systemic issues that extend beyond infrastructure.

Despite natural resources with vast potential for agricultural and industrial development, Lambussie remains one of the poorest areas in Ghana, according to regional assessments. This economic reality makes educational advancement crucial for breaking cycles of poverty that have persisted for generations.

The school’s competitive performance in academics and sports, despite its day-school limitations, suggests significant potential for improvement with proper facilities. Educational experts argue that boarding schools often achieve superior outcomes in rural areas by removing transportation barriers and providing structured learning environments.

Ghana’s Free Senior High School policy, implemented nationally, has increased enrollment pressures across the country. The policy led to a surge in student enrollment that prompted some schools to adopt double-track systems, dividing students into separate groups attending at different times. Lambusie’s situation reflects broader infrastructure challenges in accommodating increased demand.

The Upper West Region, with limited secondary educational options, particularly needs boarding facilities to serve scattered rural communities. Transportation costs and long distances often force families to choose between education and economic survival, making residential schools essential for ensuring access.

Beyuo’s political victory in December 2024 adds urgency to the boarding status campaign. His decisive win with 13,551 votes against his opponent’s 6,079 provides a mandate for educational improvements that formed a central campaign promise.

The success of Lambusie Community SHS’s boarding application could set precedents for other rural schools facing similar challenges. Educational policy experts suggest that strategic boarding school development represents a cost-effective approach to expanding access in underserved regions.

Regional education authorities face competing demands for limited resources, making the school’s comprehensive proposal particularly significant. The combination of existing infrastructure, community support through PTA investments, and political backing creates favorable conditions for approval.

The outcome will likely influence educational planning across northern Ghana, where similar communities struggle with access barriers. Success could demonstrate a replicable model for transforming day schools into boarding institutions that serve broader geographical areas.