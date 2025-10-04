Lali X Lola unveil new single ‘Crox It Out’ as part of Breast Cancer Awareness drive across Ghana

Ghanaian Afro-fusion duo Lali X Lola have officially released their brand-new single today, written by Lali X Lola & Antoine Mensah, and produced by Rappidd. The track marks a powerful new chapter in the annual MX24 “CroxItOut” campaign, which uses music, mentorship, and action to raise awareness for breast cancer across Ghana. Listen here: https://lks.to/LaliXLola

The single’s release sets the tone for the duo’s upcoming breast cancer awareness media tour across Accra, where they will engage audiences through radio, television, and digital platforms to highlight the importance of early detection and treatment.

Since its inception, the “CroxItOut” campaign has impacted over 21 high schools across Ghana from 2024 to October 2025, combining education, mentorship, and music to empower the next generation. This year’s media sensitization tour and school activations will culminate in the highly anticipated “CroxItOut” concert, headlined by Gyakie and hosted by Lali X Lola themselves.

The “CroxItOut” concert will feature live performances from some of Ghana’s finest female acts, DJs, and dance groups, alongside a Pink Fair showcasing women-led businesses, and free breast cancer screening for the community.

Speaking on the release, Lali X Lola shared: “This song is more than music for us – it’s a voice for women, families, and communities. ‘CroxItOut’ represents courage, unity, and action, and we’re proud to be part of this movement.”

With the campaign’s 2025 theme “Beats for the Brave – Turning Up the Volume on Breast Cancer Awareness”, this year promises to be the most impactful yet.