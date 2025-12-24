Lai Mohammed Reignites Jollof Wars with Prison Food Claim

Former Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has stirred controversy by claiming that jollof rice originated in Senegal as food prepared for prisoners, reigniting the longstanding debate over the beloved West African dish.

During an appearance on Channels Television on December 23, 2025, Mohammed stated: “When you look at the origin of jollof, it is actually from the word Wollof from the Senegalese. Jollof Rice was actually prepared for prisoners because it was that food put in one plate, oiled, salt and everything, so the origin of jollof is Wollof”.

Mohammed, who served under the Buhari administration, further referenced external validation by stating that UN Tourism later confirmed on Wikipedia that the origin of jollof is Wolof. His remarks echo a similar controversy from 2017 when he credited Senegal with having superior jollof during a CNN interview, sparking backlash from Nigerians defending their smoky party style variation.

Historical accounts widely support the Senegambian origins of jollof rice, tracing it to the ancient Wolof (or Jolof) Empire in present-day Senegal and Gambia, where the name derives from the Wolof people and language. The Wolof Empire was a powerful West African confederation that ruled parts of modern Senegal, The Gambia, Mali, and Mauritania from around the 12th century.

The precursor dish, known as thieboudienne or ceebu jën (meaning “rice and fish” in Wolof), is Senegal’s national dish and was recognized by UNESCO in 2021 as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. This UNESCO recognition effectively settled the debate about the geographical origin of the dish, though it intensified rivalries over whose version tastes best.

However, no credible historical sources link jollof rice specifically to being “prisoner food”. Some legends suggest the one pot cooking method arose from practical needs, such as feeding large groups including colonial armies or communities, emphasizing efficiency with rice, oil, salt, and available ingredients.

According to Senegalese oral histories, the dish was created by Penda Mbaye, a cook at the residence of one of the colonial rulers in Saint Louis, Senegal. The story suggests she invented thieboudienne when she ran out of barley and substituted rice. The use of tomatoes, peppers, and other ingredients likely limits the origin of the current dish to no earlier than the 19th century.

The dish evolved into a celebrated staple across West Africa, with fierce regional rivalries particularly between Nigeria and Ghana over whose version tastes best. This friendly competition has developed into what is known as the Jollof Wars, spawning cooking competitions, social media campaigns, themed festivals, and even songs dedicated to the rivalry.

In 2016, Ghanaian artist Sister Deborah released the song “Ghana Jollof,” which denigrated the Nigerian version and sparked heated responses. The rivalry reached a physical manifestation when a fight broke out over insufficient jollof supplies at a Ghanaian political rally, prompting delighted mocking from Nigerians.

Nigerian jollof rice is renowned for its rich, spicy, and smoky flavor, typically made with long grain parboiled rice such as Golden Sella Basmati. It features a rich base of tomato purée, scotch bonnet peppers, bell peppers, onions, and well seasoned meat stock, with bay leaves, curry powder, thyme, nutmeg, and bouillon cubes adding depth. The coveted bottom pot effect, known as party rice, is highly prized.

Ghanaian jollof uses basmati or Thai rice with warm spices like clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. The preparation begins with seasoning and steaming beef or chicken with ginger, onions, and garlic purée before frying. Ghanaians typically use the same protein stock to simmer their dish and serve it with plantain and side dishes.

The Senegalese version, thieboudienne, uses broken rice and traditionally includes smoked snails. Cooks are likely to use tamarind and additional palm oil at the base of the cooking pan, which gives the dish a crusty edge. The dish has become a symbol of Senegalese culinary heritage and national pride.

Despite the historical origins being traced to Senegal, many Nigerians and Ghanaians maintain that while Senegal may have invented the dish, their countries have perfected it. The debate continues to fuel cultural pride and gastronationalism across West Africa and the diaspora.

Mohammed’s latest comments have once again divided opinions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing frustration at the former minister’s remarks while others acknowledge the historical accuracy of the Wolof origins while defending Nigerian jollof as superior in taste. The ongoing debate shows no signs of abating, with each country remaining fiercely protective of its culinary traditions.