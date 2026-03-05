Lafarge Africa Hands Out SUVs to Top Dealers at Annual Awards

Lafarge Africa Plc rewarded its best-performing trade partners with a fleet of brand-new vehicles and other high-value prizes at its 2025 Customer and Transporter Awards, held on 21 February at the Landmark Event Centre on Victoria Island in Lagos.

The annual ceremony brought together customers, transporters, and key stakeholders to recognise partners whose loyalty, resilience, and performance strengthened Lafarge Africa’s nationwide market leadership through a challenging economic year.

Elder Ubong Bassey Obot of Ubotex Nigeria Limited was crowned the National Volume Champion and received a 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser. First and second runners-up went to Igwe Cosmas Ezeumeh Chizoba of C.C. Umeh and Sons Limited and Chief Etim Effiong Okon of Batoframoje Enterprises, who received a 2026 Toyota Prado and a 2026 Toyota Fortuner respectively. In the National Best Transporter category, B.I.G MultiQuest Nigeria Limited took home a 2026 Toyota Hilux.

Two National Growth Champions received 15KVA generating sets, four regional champions were each awarded a Toyota RAV4, and other winners received prizes including a Changan CS55, a GAC S3, and a Hyundai Creta, as well as solar inverters, large-screen televisions, and deep freezers.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Lolu Alade-Akinyemi used the occasion to reflect on a year of commercial expansion. He said the company had broadened its retail footprint, deepened its ready-mix business, and launched new low-carbon products, including Ecoplanet Elephant cement and Ecocrete concrete, adding that none of it would have been possible without its distribution partners.

Logistics Director Osaze Aghatise described transporters as the critical bridge guaranteeing efficient distribution and nationwide availability of Lafarge Africa’s building solutions, while Commercial Director Gbenga Onimowo called dealers and hauliers the company’s trade champions for keeping its products visible and accessible across Nigeria.

Lafarge Africa has cement operations in Ogun, Gombe, and Cross Rivers states, with ready-mix facilities in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. The company is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group and is now a member of Huaxin Cement Co. Ltd.