Lady Golfers Express Optimism For Better Days At Damang

The ongoing Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana 2025 Goldfields Damang Open Tournament in the Western Region is producing exciting moments and wonderful displays by the 13 female golfers competing in the championship.

On the opening day the players were cautious as they were not familiar with the course, but day two proved more favorable for some competitors, especially those coming from outside Ghana.

South African Myeki Zerthu, who had been in Ghana before but was making her first appearance in Damang, said it was not easy flying for several hours to come and play. “It is not easy, it has been challenging but we keep going. I didn’t know the players I was coming to meet, but I had to come and compete and the nature of the course was a bit difficult to play, but that is the game and we hope for better performance to qualify among the best players,” she explained.

Senegalese golfer Oumy Dieye said it has been good so far and she hopes to be among the top players. “So far, so good, I hope to do well and get a good position,” she remarked.

Arumona Nkechi from Nigeria said she had a disappointing day because she did not play as she expected and hopes to come back stronger on day three. Ghana’s Constance Awuni from Kumasi said it has been good and she hopes to place in a good position by the end of the tournament.

Diouf Diouma of Senegal leads the competition after day two and has been rated among the favorites to win the ladies category. One observation was that the female players want more sponsorship so that they can always show up to compete at tournaments across the continent.

The tournament has attracted concern about low participation of women in the sport, with officials encouraging more females, especially young girls, to take up golf, describing it as a potentially rewarding profession. Tournament officials have expressed gratitude to Goldfields Ghana for investing in female golfers.