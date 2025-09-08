Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Historic Night

Lady Gaga emerged as the biggest winner at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, claiming four Moon Person trophies during a star-studded ceremony at Long Island’s UBS Arena on September 7. The pop superstar took home Artist of the Year while also celebrating wins in multiple categories, cementing her status as one of music’s most decorated performers.

The night also marked a historic milestone for Mariah Carey, who won her first-ever MTV VMA after 35 years of chart-topping hits and cinematic music videos. Carey received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, recognizing her record-breaking career in pop music.

Major Category Winners

Ariana Grande captured the coveted Video of the Year award for “brighter days ahead,” beating out strong competition from Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and others. The victory marked another significant achievement in Grande’s decorated career and highlighted her continued evolution as both an artist and visual storyteller.

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars took home Song of the Year honors for their collaboration “APT.,” demonstrating the growing influence of K-pop crossover hits in mainstream American music. The track’s success represents the continued globalization of the music industry and the power of international collaborations.

Breakthrough Artists and Genre Recognition

Alex Warren claimed the Best New Artist award, beating out a competitive field that included Ella Langley, Gigi Perez, and The Marías. His victory signals the emergence of a new generation of artists making their mark on the music landscape.

The ceremony showcased MTV’s commitment to genre diversity with specialized categories recognizing global sounds. LISA featuring Doja Cat and RAYE won Best K-Pop Song for “Born Again,” while Tyla claimed Best Afrobeats Song with “PUSH 2 START.” These wins reflect the international scope of contemporary music and MTV’s evolution with changing audience tastes.

Album and Collaboration Highlights

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” earned the Best Album award, recognizing her artistic growth and commercial success. The victory caps a breakthrough year for the singer-songwriter, who has established herself as a major force in pop music.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” won Best Collaboration, showcasing the power of superstar partnerships. The track’s success demonstrates how strategic collaborations between established artists can create cultural moments that resonate across different fan bases.

Country Music Makes Its Mark

The addition of a Best Country Song category reflected MTV’s recognition of the genre’s massive cultural impact. Megan Moroney won the inaugural award for “Am I Okay?,” beating out established stars like Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton. The category’s introduction signals country music’s undeniable influence on popular culture and streaming platforms.

Legacy and Cultural Impact

LL Cool J returned as host for the ceremony, which aired live on CBS and MTV while streaming on Paramount+. His hosting brought veteran hip-hop credibility to an event celebrating both emerging talents and established icons.

The 2025 VMAs demonstrated music’s increasingly global nature, with winners representing diverse genres and international markets. From K-pop collaborations to Afrobeats recognition, the ceremony reflected how streaming platforms and social media have transformed the music landscape.

The introduction of two new categories, Best Country and Best Pop Artist, awarded through fan votes, showed MTV’s responsiveness to evolving musical trends and audience preferences. This adaptation ensures the network remains relevant in an era of rapidly changing musical consumption habits.

The ceremony’s emphasis on visual storytelling through music videos reaffirmed MTV’s core mission while acknowledging how artists now create content for multiple platforms simultaneously. Winners demonstrated mastery not just of musical craft but of visual narrative and digital engagement.

As the music industry continues evolving through streaming dominance and global connectivity, the 2025 VMAs celebrated artists who understand that success requires excellence across multiple creative disciplines. The night’s biggest winners proved that combining musical talent with visual innovation and cross-cultural appeal remains the formula for lasting impact in contemporary entertainment.