Labour Ministry Unveils Digital App to Monitor Workplace Safety Compliance

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment has unveiled a mobile-based inspection application designed to digitize workplace monitoring and strengthen enforcement of occupational safety regulations, with projections suggesting the system could generate up to ₵23 million annually in compliance revenue.

Minister Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo received the digital compliance platform presentation from the Special Task Force on Occupational Health and Safety, marking what officials describe as a significant step toward modernizing how Ghana tracks and enforces safety standards across factories, offices and shops.

Engr Thomas Kwadwo Boakye, Deputy Head of Operations for the Special Taskforce, explained that the mobile system allows field inspectors to register, monitor, and verify company certifications including fire, environmental, and health permits in real time. The application functions both online and offline, enabling data collection in remote areas with information later synchronized to a central database.

“This project shows the future of labour administration in Ghana,” Dr. Pelpuo stated during the presentation. He emphasized that technology must be harnessed to make inspections transparent, fair, and effective while protecting Ghanaian workers and consumers.

The initiative arrives as Ghana strengthens its workplace safety infrastructure. The ministry deployed 47 new trained inspectors in June 2025, tasked with enforcing national labour laws and enhancing workplace safety standards across all 16 regions. The digital platform aims to equip these inspectors with tools for more efficient monitoring.

Dr. Daniel Ayikwei Fosha, National Coordinator for the Special Taskforce, recommended institutionalizing the digital compliance system to strengthen enforcement under the Factories, Offices and Shops Act, Labour Act, and Public Financial Management Act. The task force also proposed a forensic audit of past revenue operations to address what it characterized as inefficiencies and promote accountability.

The pilot phase showcased at the Ministry demonstrated how inspectors can use the app to track compliance status, record violations, and generate reports accessible to relevant agencies for verification. Real-time monitoring capabilities could reduce delays in identifying safety violations and processing certification renewals.

Minister Pelpuo commended the task force for innovation and professionalism demonstrated in developing the platform, noting the Ministry remains committed to supporting initiatives promoting workplace safety, employment creation, and transparency. He charged the task force with ensuring unemployed youth are recruited and trained to support inspection operations.

“I am proud of the commitment and discipline you have shown,” the Minister said, emphasizing that the shared goal involves creating safe and decent workplaces, ensuring compliance with national laws, and strengthening capacity to generate sustainable revenue for national development.

The Minister cited cases of uncertified products, unsafe electrical installations, and unregulated labour practices as issues requiring urgent action, stating that workplace safety must not be compromised. These concerns reflect broader challenges in Ghana’s occupational safety landscape despite existing regulatory frameworks.

Ghana commemorated the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28 and 29, 2025, focusing on emerging technologies and their impact on workers’ health and safety, with support from the International Labour Organization. The digital compliance app aligns with this emphasis on leveraging technology for improved safety outcomes.

The ₵23 million annual revenue projection positions the Ministry as potentially one of Ghana’s most data-driven and self-sustaining public institutions, though achieving this target depends on effective enforcement and compliance rates across industries. How realistic these projections prove will become apparent once the system moves beyond pilot phase.

Whether the digital platform genuinely transforms workplace safety monitoring or simply adds another layer of bureaucracy remains to be seen. Success will depend on adequate training for inspectors, sustained political support, reliable infrastructure for data synchronization, and genuine commitment to enforcement rather than revenue collection alone.

The offline functionality addresses Ghana’s connectivity challenges, enabling inspectors to work in areas with limited internet access. Yet questions persist about data integrity during offline operations and how effectively the synchronization process will handle conflicting information or delayed updates.

For businesses, the digitized system could streamline compliance processes and reduce opportunities for arbitrary enforcement or corrupt practices that sometimes plague manual inspection systems. Yet it also creates potential for increased monitoring frequency and stricter enforcement that could burden small enterprises operating with limited resources.

The application represents part of broader government efforts to digitize public services. The Ministry previously developed the Ghana Labour Market Information System database to enable the labour department to provide quality service delivery to job seekers, accessible at www.glmis.gov.gh. These initiatives reflect recognition that digital platforms can improve efficiency and transparency.

How quickly the Ministry can scale from pilot phase to nationwide implementation will determine the platform’s ultimate impact. The proposal for forensic audits of past revenue operations suggests awareness that technology alone cannot address systemic challenges without accompanying reforms in accountability and governance structures.

For Ghana’s workforce, the digital compliance app offers promise of more consistent safety enforcement and potentially safer working conditions. Yet technology implementation without adequate resources, training, and political will to enforce findings risks creating sophisticated systems that generate data without driving meaningful improvements in worker protection.