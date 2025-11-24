Labour Minister Refutes GHOne TV Attribution, Decries Media Misrepresentation

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has firmly rejected a statement attributed to him by GHOne TV, describing it as inaccurate and misleading. The media outlet had circulated a graphic claiming the Minister said unemployment was a result of “overreliance on government to create jobs for everyone.”

Responding directly under the post, the Minister stated unequivocally that he never made such a comment during his discussion. He questioned the motivation behind the misquote, asking why the outlet would “set people up for criticism” with words he did not say.

Beyond disputing the attribution, the Minister also raised broader concerns about a growing trend in media practice. He noted that some media houses increasingly focus on lifting isolated lines from complex explanations, quotes that, when removed from their full context, end up misleading the public rather than informing them. According to him, such selective quoting often creates mischief, distorts the substance of discussions, and undermines public understanding of policy issues.

The incident has sparked wider conversation about responsible journalism, especially in an era where headlines and short captions can overshadow nuance. Commenters online have called for higher editorial standards and more accurate reporting, emphasising the role of the media in shaping public perception on sensitive national matters like jobs and employment.

As of now, GHOne TV has not issued any clarification or correction on the matter.