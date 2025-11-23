Labour Minister Attributes Unemployment Crisis to Lack of Creativity

Labour, Jobs, and Employment Minister Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has identified lack of creativity as the root cause of Ghana’s persistent unemployment problem during an interview with Accra-based GH One Television on Friday.

Dr. Pelpuo stated that Ghana has accumulated non-creative approaches to job creation over many years, with the situation intensifying during the previous eight years under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership. The minister described unemployment as a real and pressing challenge facing the nation.

According to Dr. Pelpuo, graduates now complete their education fearing they will join the ranks of unemployed youth who have waited years for opportunities. He explained that unemployment represents an accumulation of non-creative job creation methods over an extended period, particularly intensifying in the last eight years, leaving school leavers with the same fears their predecessors experienced while waiting for employment.

Official data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows the national unemployment rate declined marginally from 13.3 percent in the third quarter of 2024 to 13.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, youth unemployment remains alarmingly high despite this modest improvement.

Youth unemployment stood at 32 percent for those aged 15 to 24 and 22.5 percent for the broader 15 to 35 age group in 2024. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu noted that while 409,000 new jobs were created in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, employment growth remains too informal and insecure.

The minister’s comments come as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government implements various initiatives aimed at addressing joblessness. During his January 2025 parliamentary vetting, Dr. Pelpuo described the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy as a game-changing policy aimed at enhancing productivity, generating employment, and improving workers’ livelihoods.

Speaking at the Ghana Career and Migration Fair 2025, Dr. Pelpuo urged young people to cultivate globally relevant skills, emphasizing that digital transformation and automation are reshaping labour markets. He challenged youth to see themselves as agents of change rather than merely job seekers.

The minister has also outlined plans to export Ghanaian labour to countries experiencing worker shortages. He revealed that Ghana receives increasing requests for its labour force from countries in Europe, Canada, the Gulf, and parts of Africa. This strategy forms part of broader efforts to create sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaians both domestically and internationally.

In a separate GH One Television appearance, Dr. Pelpuo emphasized that government policies create jobs daily by establishing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, attracting investors who willingly invest in the country. He suggested that economic stability encourages business expansion and subsequent job absorption.

The GSS data reveals that seven in ten unemployed persons are youth, underscoring their struggle to transition from school to work, with unemployment among those aged 20 to 24 reaching 36.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. The statistics highlight persistent structural challenges locking young people out of the labour market.

Critics have long argued that Ghana’s education system produces graduates without skills matching market demands. The government has responded by promoting technical and vocational training, entrepreneurship programs, and digital literacy initiatives designed to make youth more competitive in evolving job markets.

The Labour Ministry continues working with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to ensure worker productivity aligns with earnings while supporting private sector job creation through improved access to credit and investment opportunities.