Labour Leaders Demand Higher Wages Despite Economic Gains

Ghana’s organized labour movement isn’t satisfied with this year’s wage increase, even as inflation continues falling.

The Ghana Federation of Labour wants government to restart formal wage negotiations immediately, arguing that workers still can’t afford basic living costs despite recent economic improvements.

The current minimum wage sits at GH₵19.97 after a 10% increase approved by the National Tripartite Committee in February. Government officials and employers have praised the adjustment as helpful for workers facing cost-of-living pressures, but labour leaders say it’s nowhere near enough.

Abraham Koomson, the federation’s Secretary-General, argues that tying wages primarily to inflation creates an incomplete picture of what workers actually need. While inflation dropped to 12.1% in July, its lowest level in over two years, he insists that real purchasing power remains weak for ordinary Ghanaians.

Speaking to Ahotor FM, Koomson connected fair wages to workplace productivity and morale. “Employee morale and work ethic improve significantly when workers feel they are being paid a fair wage,” he explained. “Better remuneration motivates workers to give their best.”

The federation wants a comprehensive wage review that would take effect in 2026, looking beyond inflation to consider broader economic realities affecting households. This represents a shift from the current system that largely pegs wage increases to inflationary trends.

Koomson framed adequate wages as an economic necessity rather than just worker welfare. “A fair wage structure will not only improve the lives of workers but also foster a more stable and productive economy,” he said, warning that inadequate compensation could undermine both productivity and industrial peace.

The timing of labour’s push seems strategic. Ghana’s economy is showing signs of stabilization after years of difficulties, yet many households continue struggling with elevated living costs. Workers may feel they deserve a larger share of any economic recovery.

Organized labour is calling for swift government action, viewing meaningful dialogue as proof of genuine commitment to worker welfare. The request to reconvene the Tripartite Technical Committee suggests they want formal negotiations rather than unilateral government decisions.

The wage debate highlights a common tension between economic recovery indicators and household financial reality. While macroeconomic trends may look encouraging to policymakers, workers often experience a lag before improvements reach their daily lives.

Whether government will agree to reopen wage discussions remains unclear, but labour leaders seem prepared to maintain pressure for what they consider overdue adjustments to worker compensation.