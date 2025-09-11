Labour Leader Warns Against Risky Pension Fund Ventures

Ghana’s former Trade Union Congress Secretary-General has urged caution against diversifying pension investments into high-risk sectors without comprehensive actuarial studies, warning that workers’ future security cannot be compromised for development projects.

Kwesi Adu-Amankwah, immediate past General-Secretary of ITUC-Africa, made the comments during a lecture marking TUC Ghana’s 80th anniversary, addressing growing pressure to channel pension funds into banking, real estate and infrastructure development.

The veteran labour leader’s intervention comes amid intensifying debates over pension fund utilization, particularly proposals from entities like the Civil Engineering Council seeking access to accumulated contributions for development financing. With Ghana’s pension assets projected to exceed GH¢100 billion by 2025, the stakes for proper fund management have never been higher.

“The CEC would like to tap into pension funds for investing in, say, banking; but that has been a challenge for them,” Adu-Amankwah stated. “Well, I think there has to be a close study – because as for funds for the future, you can’t joke with them.”

His warnings reflect broader concerns about pension governance in Ghana, where workers’ contributions represent their primary post-retirement security. Adu-Amankwah emphasized that pension funds constitute workers’ deducted salaries rather than government resources, requiring enhanced protection against speculative investments.

The labour expert referenced historical pension sector challenges from the early 2000s as cautionary examples of inadequate oversight leading to worker losses. His position contrasts with current government initiatives promoting local investment diversification beyond traditional government securities.

“They are deductions from our salaries, our contributions. So, in fact, they are rightly speaking workers’ money,” he stressed, calling for stronger transparency measures rather than expanding into untested investment classes.

Recent data shows Ghana’s pension fund assets grew 39.5% in 2024, creating additional pressure for diversified investment strategies while highlighting the importance of prudent management practices.

Beyond pension concerns, Adu-Amankwah addressed proposed labour law amendments, advocating for elimination of employers’ rights to terminate employment without cause. He argued that employment termination requires clear justification given its impact on workers’ livelihoods.

The former union leader expressed cautious optimism about implementing a national living wage, contingent on greater worker unity to negotiate equitable resource distribution. His comments reflect ongoing struggles between labour organizations and government over wage policies amid economic pressures.

TUC Ghana, established in 1945 at Sekondi’s railway station, represents over 150 registered trade unions with 6,030 members nationwide. The organization continues advocating for workers’ rights while navigating complex economic and political landscapes affecting Ghana’s labour force.

Adu-Amankwah’s intervention underscores persistent tensions between development financing needs and pension security obligations, highlighting the delicate balance required in managing workers’ retirement resources amid competing national priorities.