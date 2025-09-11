Labour Leader Urges Political Sanity in Ghana’s Electoral Season

The head of Ghana’s largest labour federation has called on political party leadership to rein in inflammatory rhetoric as the West African nation approaches critical electoral periods.

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, issued a pointed appeal Wednesday for the ruling National Democratic Congress and opposition New Patriotic Party to control their social media warriors who increasingly resort to personal attacks and divisive language.

Speaking to reporters in Tema, the industrial port city east of Accra, Koomson warned that unchecked political hostility threatens Ghana’s democratic stability. The labour leader specifically targeted political parties’ councils of elders, arguing these senior figures bear responsibility for maintaining civilized discourse.

“Ghanaian culture detests abusive language, especially against elders, leaders and traditional leaders,” Koomson stated. He noted growing concern over young politicians and even senior party figures using both social and traditional media platforms to launch personal attacks on opponents.

The intervention comes as Ghana’s political temperature rises ahead of future elections, with social media becoming an increasingly toxic battleground between rival camps. Political observers have documented escalating rhetoric that moves beyond policy disagreements into personal vilification.

Koomson’s criticism extends beyond political actors to media organizations and civil society. He challenged the National Media Commission, Ghana Journalists Association, and Independent Broadcasters Association to strengthen their gatekeeping role rather than allowing platforms to become venues for character assassination.

“Free speech does not mean irresponsible pronouncement,” the labour leader emphasized. “The media’s role as gatekeepers is eroding fast, and something must be done to restore it.”

The GFL chief reserved particular concern for television broadcasts where political figures issue threats and deploy inflammatory language unsuitable for publication. He argued such behavior sets dangerous precedents for younger generations watching public discourse deteriorate.

Religious and traditional leaders also face pressure under Koomson’s call for intervention. Since many political figures belong to Christian or Islamic communities, he urged pastors and imams to counsel their congregants engaged in public life. Poor behavior damages both individual reputations and religious institutions’ standing, he argued.

Civil society organizations received similar challenges to abandon passive observation and actively promote respectful political engagement. Koomson warned that silence effectively endorses antisocial behavior by political actors.

Ghana has historically prided itself on peaceful democratic transitions and relatively mature political discourse compared to regional neighbors. However, recent electoral cycles have witnessed increased polarization and social media-driven hostility that concerns democracy advocates.

The Ghana Federation of Labour represents numerous worker unions across the country, giving Koomson’s intervention significant weight in national conversations about political conduct.

Political parties’ councils of elders traditionally serve advisory roles, bringing decades of experience to guide younger politicians. Koomson’s appeal suggests these bodies must exercise greater authority over party members’ public behavior or risk undermining democratic institutions.

The labour leader’s broader message emphasizes collective responsibility across society’s institutions – political parties, media, religious organizations, and civil society groups – to maintain the civilized discourse that underpins democratic governance.

Ghana’s approach to managing political tensions will likely influence other African democracies facing similar challenges of maintaining respectful debate while protecting free speech rights in increasingly polarized environments.