Labour Commission Orders KATH Doctors to End Strike

KATH doctors face a National Labour Commission order to halt their strike, with a hearing set for June 10, after a four-day walkout over their CEO’s suspension shut down care at Kumasi’s main referral hospital.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ruled the indefinite strike by the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) unlawful and summoned the doctors, the Ministry of Health and hospital management to a hearing on Tuesday. In a summons signed by Acting Executive Secretary Dr. Bernice A. Welbeck, the Commission said it learned of the action through media reports and found it breached the procedures for lawful industrial action set out in the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

The doctors withdrew all services from 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, after Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh directed the KATH Board to suspend Chief Executive Officer Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo for two weeks. The minister acted under the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 526), and said Dr. Baidoo’s decision to halt emergency admissions on June 3 went against instructions from President John Dramani Mahama.

What makes the standoff harder to read is that the suspended CEO no longer backs the protest mounted in his name. In a letter to all staff dated June 8, Dr. Baidoo thanked workers for their solidarity but asked them to return to their posts and leave the matter to the minister and the board. He said he remained committed to the cause of the President.

His appeal has not ended the dispute. A near-settlement collapsed at the weekend after the Ministry issued a statement defending the suspension. KADA chairman Dr. Michael Leat said talks with Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene on June 7 had moved toward calling off the strike before the ministry’s release derailed them.

The walkout has emptied wards, theatres and the outpatient department of attending doctors. Patients seeking consultations, surgery and admission have been turned away, and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) joined the strike on June 7, widening the disruption at a hospital that serves the Ashanti Region and takes referrals from across the country.

The doctors say they will hold out until the suspension is reversed. They are also pressing the board for written rules on managing emergency overcrowding and asking the ministry to set firm dates for opening the Sewua Hospital and the Afari Military Hospital, two facilities they argue could ease the congestion that triggered the crisis. The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has separately given the government three days to reinstate Dr. Baidoo.

The Ministry has called the strike unfortunate and stood by the suspension as an administrative step taken for accountability and patient safety. It says Dr. Baidoo keeps his post as a medical officer and has only been relieved of his management role pending an independent probe into the emergency unit’s closure.