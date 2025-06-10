Labor Expert Gamey Urges Striking Ghana Nurses to Resume Duties

Renowned labor consultant Austin Gamey has implored Ghanaian nurses to immediately end their strike, warning the industrial action jeopardizes patient lives amid ongoing negotiations.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show Tuesday, the Gamey & Gamey Group CEO acknowledged the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association’s (GRNMA) grievances but stressed, “I am distressed. Our customers are patients. They pay our salaries. Let’s not sacrifice them for a fight resolvable through dialogue.”

Gamey, who has advised GRNMA for two decades, urged proactive resolution without awaiting formal legal processes. “If I had been in the meeting, perhaps a different decision emerged,” he suggested, referencing his absence from current talks. He reframed delayed government implementation of agreements as “disputes requiring dialogue—not strikes,” while pledging instant mediation if summoned: “If they invite me, I’ll be there in a second.”

The consultant issued a stark reminder of consequences, stating, “If you only fixate on employer faults, everyone—including nurses—could die before recognizing escalation.” His appeal aligns with the Health Ministry’s earlier calls to prioritize public safety during the work stoppage paralyzing critical care units.

Ghana’s healthcare sector faces recurring labor disputes, with this strike unfolding amid broader public sector negotiations over wages and working conditions.