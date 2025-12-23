Labor Costs Drive Ghana Construction Inflation Despite Overall Decline

Ghana’s November 2025 Prime Building Cost Index (PBCI) reveals that labor costs remain the primary driver of construction inflation, even as overall building costs continue to ease for the seventh consecutive month.

The PBCI for November stood at 131.3, reflecting a year on year (YoY) increase of 5.9 percent, a marked improvement from the 7.8 percent recorded in October 2025, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). Month on month (MoM), building material prices rose only 0.4 percent, signaling a stabilizing market after five consecutive months of deflation.

Acting Deputy Government Statistician Omar Seidu presented the latest figures, highlighting that the sustained decline in construction inflation marks a significant improvement from the 22.6 percent rate recorded in December 2024, representing a cumulative drop of 16.7 percentage points.

The data shows significant variances at the component level, revealing mixed cost pressures across different construction inputs. Labor inflation stood at 12.7 percent YoY, the highest among the main categories, while materials inflation eased to 4.2 percent. Equipment prices surged 15.2 percent YoY, reflecting continued cost pressures in machinery and tools used in construction.

In contrast, reinforcement materials recorded deflation of 7.3 percent, the lowest inflation rate among all categories, suggesting falling prices for key inputs such as steel reinforcement. Cement costs also fell by 3.3 percent YoY, providing relief to builders and developers who rely heavily on these materials.

Plant inflation eased to 5.3 percent YoY from 7.0 percent in October 2025. However, plant prices declined by 0.7 percent month on month, indicating reduced short term cost pressures in that category.

The persistent high labor inflation at 12.7 percent underscores a critical challenge facing Ghana’s construction sector: a shortage of skilled artisans and construction workers. This skills gap continues to drive up wages and labor costs, even as material prices moderate or decline.

The Ghana Statistical Service has recommended that government prioritize strategic procurement for infrastructure projects and expand artisan training programs to reduce persistent labor cost pressures. The GSS urged targeted investment in technical and vocational education to increase the supply of qualified construction workers, which would help ease upward pressure on wages over time.

For businesses, the statistical service advised locking in medium term contracts to hedge against potential price rebounds. With inflation down to 5.9 percent and some materials experiencing deflation, securing supply contracts now can protect developers and contractors from future cost increases if inflationary pressures return.

The GSS also encouraged households to “build now, phase smartly” and prioritize local materials to cut expenses, taking advantage of the current lower cost environment. The stabilization in building material prices, combined with deflation in key inputs like cement and reinforcement steel, creates a favorable window for starting or resuming construction projects.

The rebased PBCI uses 2023 as the base year and tracks 406 items across 23 sub groups, collected from 489 outlets in 16 regions. This represents a significant expansion from the previous methodology, which covered only 37 items, providing a more accurate reflection of the contemporary construction industry.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu has emphasized that the enhanced system allows statisticians to capture price movements in much greater detail. The index organizes construction inputs into three main groups: materials, labor, and plant and equipment, with 23 sub groups providing granular insights into cost drivers.

The sustained decline in construction inflation is expected to support ongoing infrastructure projects, private real estate development and housing affordability, particularly if the trend continues into early 2026. Lower borrowing costs, as the Bank of Ghana targets single digit lending rates by the end of 2026, could further stimulate construction activity.

However, the divergent trends across input categories suggest that cost management in construction will require a nuanced approach. While deflation in cement and reinforcement provides opportunities for savings on materials, the high inflation in labor and equipment means that overall cost reduction depends on efficient project planning and resource allocation.

The equipment inflation rate of 15.2 percent points to challenges related to the importation of machinery and tools, which are often subject to exchange rate fluctuations and import duties. Despite the cedi’s strong performance in 2025, appreciating about 30 percent against the United States dollar, imported equipment remains expensive, suggesting that import costs may not have fully adjusted to the improved exchange rate.

Industry stakeholders have expressed cautious optimism about the data, noting that sustained low inflation could revive stalled projects and encourage new investments. Real estate developers have indicated readiness to take advantage of the favorable cost environment, particularly for projects that can be fast tracked before any potential reversal in inflation trends.

The construction sector plays a critical role in Ghana’s economy, contributing significantly to gross domestic product and employment. The sector was severely impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic and subsequent economic challenges, including high inflation, currency depreciation and rising interest rates that made project financing difficult.

With inflation now trending downward and the macroeconomic environment improving, analysts see a clearer path forward for the construction industry. The government’s emphasis on infrastructure development, combined with private sector interest in real estate and commercial projects, could drive increased activity in 2026.

The Bank of Ghana’s ongoing monetary policy easing, with the policy rate reduced from 29 percent in early 2025 to 26 percent currently, has improved liquidity in the financial sector. This, combined with declining inflation across the economy, is expected to make construction financing more accessible and affordable.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Statistical Service will continue to monitor construction cost trends and provide timely data to inform decision making by policymakers, investors and industry players. The next PBCI release, covering December 2025 data, is expected in early 2026 and will provide further insights into whether the downward inflation trend is being sustained through year end.

For the construction industry to fully capitalize on the improved cost environment, stakeholders emphasize the need for complementary policy support. This includes streamlined permitting processes, improved access to land, enforcement of building codes and targeted interventions to address the skills gap driving labor cost inflation.

The data provides a timely window for government to accelerate priority infrastructure initiatives, particularly the “big push” projects outlined in various development plans. The GSS has urged the state to use PBCI data to guide transparent procurement processes as infrastructure projects advance, ensuring value for money in public spending.

Private sector developers are advised to move quickly to lock in favorable material prices while they remain low, particularly for cement and steel reinforcement. However, they should also factor in higher labor and equipment costs when budgeting for projects, ensuring realistic cost projections that account for the mixed inflation trends across input categories.

The November 2025 data represents the continuation of a downward trend that began in May 2025, following a peak of 22.6 percent in December 2024. This consistent decline over seven months suggests that the factors driving down construction costs, including macroeconomic stabilization, improved cedi performance and easing supply chain pressures, have become entrenched rather than temporary.