LA Teacher Jailed 10 Years for Sexually Abusing Her Student

A Los Angeles judge sentenced former middle school teacher Colleen Jo Matarico to 10 years in state prison on Monday, April 27, after she sexually abused a 13-year-old male student while serving as his teacher at John Burroughs Middle School.

Matarico, 44, pleaded no contest to two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. Prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining six charges against her. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) teacher had worked in classrooms for 25 years before her arrest in November 2024.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office originally filed eight felony counts against Matarico, including five counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 and one count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor. Investigators said she supplied the boy with marijuana and sent him Instagram messages in which she claimed she intended to leave her husband to be with him. According to prosecutors, she referred to the student as her “crystal meth” in those messages. The abuse took place between 2023 and 2024, when the victim was between 13 and 14 years old.

In court on Monday, Matarico showed no visible remorse as the sentence was read. She smiled, laughed, and shook her head when the judge announced the 10-year term. When asked whether she understood the sentence, she responded only with “yes.” A bailiff escorted her from the courtroom immediately after.

The judge also issued a permanent no-contact order barring Matarico from reaching the victim by any means, including through electronic communication or third parties.

Her attorney, Leonard Levine, described the case as “very unfortunate” and told reporters his client was remorseful and would not attempt to contact the victim.

Matarico had already served 616 days in Los Angeles County jail ahead of sentencing.