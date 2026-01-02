‘La Manor’ to make history with world premiere on January 5, 2026 in Ghana

La Manor is a richly layered, atmospheric drama series that explores love, power, class, and generational consequences, set within the imposing walls of a colonial-era mansion in Ghana.

Told through two interwoven timelines, 1962 and 1984, the series examines how suppressed desire, rigid social hierarchy, and moral compromise can transform love into legacy, and legacy into a haunting experience. In 1962, the Manor was governed by strict tradition and patriarchal authority.

Dedei, intelligent and fiercely self-aware, refuses to be reduced to a social trophy arranged for marriage. She finds recognition and emotional truth in Kpakpo, a soft-spoken gardener whose labor sustains the estate but whose presence is meant to remain unseen.

Their forbidden love directly challenges the class system that defines the household. As Dedei chooses defiance over obedience, her actions fracture the family’s carefully maintained order, setting in motion decisions that stain the Manor with secrecy, shame, and irreversible loss.

More than two decades later, in 1984, the Manor becomes home to Atswei, poised and ambitious, and Sowah, a devoted craftsman driven by hope and honest labor. To them, the house represents independence, status, and the promise of a future built by their own hands.

As they settle in, cracks emerge not only in the aging structure but within their marriage. Emotional distance, unspoken fears, and shifting power dynamics echo the same conflicts that once consumed Dedei and Kpakpo.

As past and present bleed into one another, the Manor reveals itself as more than a setting. It becomes a silent witness that absorbs memory, amplifies guilt, and echoes unresolved desire. Whispers, shadows, and uncanny repetitions suggest that the house remembers every choice made within its walls and demands a reckoning from those who now call it home.

La Manor is an M-Net Original Series, produced by Motion Revolution Films, the acclaimed company behind the celebrated three-part M-Net Original series Queen of Akra.

At the heart of the production is the visionary leadership of award-winning director William Kojo Agbeti, whose growing prominence continues to redefine cinematic storytelling in Ghana and beyond. Renowned for his exceptional visual command and emotional precision, Agbeti delivers one of his most ambitious and visually striking works to date.

Directed by William Kojo Agbeti and co-directed by David Nee Amarh Ammah, with a screenplay by Ammah, La Manor balances intimate character-driven drama with sweeping cinematic scale. Agbeti’s distinctive, atmospheric visual style transforms the series into a living, breathing world, positioning the Manor itself as a character shaped by memory and time.

La Manor premieres on Akwaaba Magic | Date: January 5, 2026 | Time: 8:30 PM

Trailer | https://x.com/i/status/2005754832876126713

Written by Oral Ofori