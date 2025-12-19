La Bianca introduces smaller poultry packs as Ghana battles import dependency

La Bianca Company Ltd. launched 1kg and 2kg poultry products in Tema on December 19, 2025, positioning itself to capitalize on government efforts to revitalize local production while raising fundamental questions about whether repackaging imported meat genuinely supports the domestic industry or merely rebrands a persistent reliance on foreign supply.

The move aligns with the Nkoko Nketenkete initiative, but La Bianca’s history as a major importer and recent controversies complicate its narrative as a champion of local producers.

Ghana imported approximately 270,000 metric tons of chicken in 2024 according to United States Department of Agriculture forecasts, accounting for 75 to 80 percent of national consumption. Domestic production contributed only 73,000 to 80,000 metric tons, leaving Ghana spending over $400 million annually on poultry imports. This dependency has persisted despite multiple government interventions including the 2019 Rearing for Food and Jobs initiative and 2025 Feed Ghana Programme, both intended to boost local capacity but consistently failing to achieve stated targets.

The Nkoko Nketenkete project, launched by President John Dramani Mahama in November 2025, aims to increase poultry self sufficiency from 12 percent to 75 percent by 2028. The initiative targets 60,000 households across 276 constituencies with three million birds distributed within six weeks of launch. Government announced plans for a processing factory in Bechem, Ahafo Region, scheduled to begin construction within weeks of the program launch. These ambitious projections echo promises made under previous administrations that delivered minimal results.

La Bianca operates primarily as an importer and distributor of frozen foods, established in 2008 and growing from five employees handling two containers monthly to a workforce of 300 serving thousands of customers daily. The company partners with over 120 international food brands including suppliers from Holland, Poland, the United States, Brazil, England, Argentina, and Ireland. Managing Director Nathaniel Etse Gadegbeku stated at the launch that “empowering producers, equipping them with capacity and linking them to reliable markets is critical to growth of the domestic poultry sector.” This commitment requires scrutiny given La Bianca’s business model centers on importing rather than producing.

The nine product variants unveiled include chicken backs, soft thighs, hard thighs, drumsticks, chicken wings, turkey wings, local chicken soup mix, foreign chicken soup mix, and meat soup mix. The distinction between local and foreign chicken soup mix acknowledges reality that La Bianca sources from both domestic producers and international suppliers. However, domestic production capacity remains so limited that significant volume must still originate overseas regardless of repackaging size.

La Bianca’s 2019 partnership with local poultry producers encountered obstacles including high production costs preventing farmers from meeting demand at competitive prices. The company explained that cost structures made domestic sourcing economically unviable compared to imports. This fundamental economic barrier persists in 2025. Feed costs constitute 60 to 70 percent of total production expenses, with maize prices rising dramatically. Ghana Grains Council estimated 35 percent yield declines drove 50 kilogram maize bags from 227 cedis in 2023 to higher prices in 2024, tripling starter feed, finishing feed, and soybean meal costs over five years.

These economics explain why domestic broiler production remains structurally uncompetitive against imports. Frozen chicken parts from Netherlands, United States, Poland, Brazil, and Belgium arrive at ports cheaper than what Ghanaian farmers can produce despite transportation costs and import duties. Until feed costs decline substantially or import barriers increase significantly, repackaging initiatives primarily redistribute imported product rather than stimulate local production regardless of stated intentions.

The company commissioned a 24 hour production line coinciding with the product launch, demonstrating investment in processing infrastructure. Processing capacity matters for creating market linkages that George Dasah, President of Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, emphasized are essential for sector growth. However, processing imported chicken generates far fewer domestic jobs than producing birds locally throughout the entire value chain from hatcheries through feed mills to farms and finally processing facilities.

Member of Parliament for Tema East Isaac Ashai Odamtten described La Bianca as “a key multiplier of the Akokor Nketenkete initiative” providing ready markets and creating jobs. This characterization deserves examination. Reliable offtake agreements where processors guarantee purchases at agreed prices give farmers confidence to invest in expansion. La Bianca’s willingness to buy local production matters. Yet whether such commitments translate into meaningful volume increases depends on whether pricing allows farmers to operate profitably.

Victoria Norgbey, outgoing President of Women in the Poultry Value Chain, identified marketing as a major challenge facing farmers and praised La Bianca for setting pace. Marketing challenges stem partly from fragmented supply chains where numerous small producers lack bargaining power and struggle reaching consumers. Aggregation through larger buyers like La Bianca theoretically addresses this problem. However, if economic fundamentals make domestic production uncompetitive, improved marketing channels alone cannot overcome cost disadvantages.

Sampson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association, stated importers prefer buying quality local products rather than importing, expressing confidence that innovations like ready to cook packs would boost consumption and reduce imports. This perspective appears counterintuitive given importers profit from bringing foreign products into Ghana. The statement may reflect recognition that reducing import dependency through viable local industry creates more sustainable business environment than one overly reliant on foreign supply chains vulnerable to currency fluctuations and international price shocks.

La Bianca’s history includes controversies that complicate its current positioning as supporter of domestic production. In 2021, competitor Fred Asare petitioned the Office of Special Prosecutor alleging La Bianca received improper customs duty discounts. The petition claimed company owner Eunice Buah Asomah Hinneh, who serves as Council of State member, improperly influenced Customs Division to grant 10 percent markdown on approved benchmark values for frozen food imports between October and December 2021. Managing Director Gadegbeku denied impropriety, describing allegations as competitive tactics to damage La Bianca during busy Christmas season.

The Office of Special Prosecutor investigated and issued a report finding wrongdoing by Customs officials who granted favorable treatment. Two former Customs officials, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah and Joseph Adu Kyei, sued the Special Prosecutor claiming the report lacked merit and damaged reputations. Accra High Court ruled in November 2023 that the Special Prosecutor exceeded authority in making adverse findings, quashing the report and awarding 10,000 cedis costs against the office. The court granted prohibition restraining further investigation of the officials.

These proceedings created ambiguity about whether La Bianca received improper benefits or competitors orchestrated false allegations. Regardless of legal conclusions, the controversy highlighted perception among industry participants that La Bianca enjoyed advantages unavailable to rivals. Such perceptions matter when the company now positions itself as partner in government programs meant to level playing fields and support struggling domestic producers. Skepticism about whether import-dependent businesses genuinely commit to building local capacity reflects rational assessment of where profit incentives lie.

The affordability argument for smaller pack sizes addresses genuine consumer need. Many Ghanaian households lack refrigeration or financial resources to purchase larger quantities. Breaking bulk into 1kg and 2kg portions makes protein accessible to low income families who budget carefully. However, affordability achieved through imported chicken differs fundamentally from affordability through strengthened domestic production. The former provides short term consumer benefit while perpetuating industry weaknesses. The latter builds productive capacity creating employment and reducing foreign exchange drain.

Government’s day old chick initiative mentioned by Awingobit represents attempt to address production bottlenecks by ensuring farmers access quality genetic stock. Hatchery capacity constrains industry growth when farmers cannot reliably source viable chicks. Similarly, government’s commitment to establish and upgrade feedmills targeting affordable feed production addresses the cost structure problem that makes domestic production uncompetitive. These interventions attack root causes rather than symptoms.

The 2027 target La Bianca articulated for reaching every household in Ghana reflects ambitious expansion plans. Achieving nationwide distribution requires substantial logistics investment including cold chain infrastructure, transportation networks, and retail partnerships. Whether this expansion prioritizes locally produced poultry or simply widens distribution channels for imported products determines whether growth benefits domestic industry meaningfully.

Comparative examples from other countries demonstrate backyard poultry production can increase self sufficiency. India expanded local production to 37 percent through household initiatives according to government data cited at the Nkoko Nketenkete launch. International Fund for Agricultural Development research suggesting every dollar invested in food production yields sixteen dollars in returns provides theoretical justification for public investments. However, theory requires execution through effective programs avoiding pitfalls that plagued previous efforts.

Ghana’s repeated failures achieving poultry sector revival targets suggest systemic obstacles beyond lack of trying. The 2019 Rearing for Food and Jobs aimed to produce 40,000 metric tons of broiler meat initially, scaling up subsequently. Results fell dramatically short. The 2024 Planting for Food and Jobs 2.0 similarly promised revival but domestic production remained below 5 percent of consumption according to USDA assessments. This pattern of announced initiatives generating minimal impact reflects deeper problems than insufficient enthusiasm or ambition.

Feed cost structures, limited access to credit, inadequate veterinary services, poor cold chain infrastructure, fragmented markets, and economic policies favoring imports collectively constrain sector development. Addressing these requires coordinated interventions across multiple government ministries and agencies sustained over years. Corporate partnerships like La Bianca’s involvement matter, but private sector participation occurs within frameworks government establishes. Without enabling policy environment, individual company initiatives achieve marginal results.

The processing factory announcement for Bechem positions Ahafo Region as potential poultry hub serving Bono, Ashanti, and Bono East regions. Centralized processing facilities create economies of scale reducing per unit costs. Geographic clustering of production near processing lowers transportation expenses and losses from spoilage. These industrial organization principles apply universally, but implementation requires coordinating multiple stakeholders including farmers supplying birds, processors manufacturing products, distributors moving goods to markets, and retailers selling to consumers.

Market structure changes slowly. La Bianca’s distribution network spans Tema, Kumasi, Techiman, Mankessim, Tamale, Tarkwa, Anyinase, and additional towns. This footprint provides access points for locally produced poultry if supply materializes at competitive prices. However, existing relationships with 120 international brands create path dependencies where shifting to domestic sourcing requires overcoming established practices, negotiated contracts, and proven supply chains.

The December timing of the launch captures year end purchasing when demand peaks. Schools closing for holidays, religious celebrations, and general festive spending drive increased consumption. Introducing products when consumers actively shop maximizes visibility and trial. However, sustaining sales beyond seasonal peaks requires ongoing value delivery and consistent supply availability.

Consumer preferences shape market dynamics. Ghanaians historically favored fresh over frozen chicken, but economic pressures and urbanization shifted patterns. Frozen imports dominate because prices undercut domestic alternatives and availability exceeds local supply. Changing these preferences back toward fresh local chicken requires quality consistency, competitive pricing, and reliable accessibility none of which currently exist at scale.

The broader context includes Ghana’s overall food import bill reaching $3.25 billion in 2024 according to USDA data, up 17.6 percent from 2023. Poultry represents significant portion of these imports alongside dairy, beef, pork, cereals, pasta, and other products. The Feed Ghana Programme launched in April 2025 constitutes government’s comprehensive response addressing persistent low productivity, inadequate extension services, and poor market linkages throughout agricultural value chains.

Whether Feed Ghana succeeds where previous programs failed depends partly on learning from past mistakes. Subsidies without addressing structural constraints waste resources generating short term activity that collapses when support ends. Successful agricultural transformation requires building commercially viable industries that sustain themselves through competitive advantages rather than perpetual government life support.

La Bianca’s role in this transformation remains ambiguous. The company possesses distribution infrastructure, market knowledge, and capital that could support local producers if genuinely committed. Alternatively, the company might leverage government programs for positive publicity while maintaining import dependent business model that proved profitable historically. Distinguishing between these scenarios requires monitoring actual sourcing patterns over coming years rather than accepting launch event rhetoric.

The test lies in procurement volumes from domestic farmers at prices allowing profitable operations. If La Bianca’s local sourcing increases substantially and farmers report reliable payments supporting business expansion, the partnership delivers meaningful impact. If local sourcing remains marginal with bulk volume continuing from international suppliers, the initiative represents repackaging exercise providing limited industry benefit regardless of consumer convenience gains.

Industry stakeholders expressed measured optimism at the launch. Farmers welcome any potential market expansion. MPs and government officials praise private sector engagement. Importers acknowledge domestic sourcing preferences. Yet cautious optimism reflects recognition that good intentions frequently fail translating into operational reality when confronting stubborn economic barriers.

The fundamental tension persists between commercial logic and development objectives. Businesses pursue profit maximization which currently favors imports given cost structures. Development goals require building domestic productive capacity which costs more in near term. Aligning these requires either changing economics through policy interventions making local production competitive or accepting subsidized support during extended transition periods while capacity develops.

Ghana’s poultry challenge mirrors broader industrialization difficulties facing resource constrained economies attempting to compete against established international producers operating at massive scale with sophisticated supply chains and accumulated expertise. Success stories exist, but failures outnumber successes when governments attempt forcing industrial development through will rather than creating conditions where competitive industries emerge organically.