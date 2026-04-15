Kyebi Hosts Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery as Focus Shifts to Legacy and Future Impact

The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has held its 104th Presbytery Session in Kyebi, with a strong call on members to uphold their spiritual heritage while committing to purposeful development for future generations.

The session, held under the theme “Celebrating Our Heritage: Building on the Foundations Already Laid” (1 Corinthians 3:11), brought together clergy, church leaders, and members to reflect on the church’s legacy of faith, service, and community impact.

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, who attended the session, described the gathering as a profound moment of reflection and inspiration.

“I was privileged to join the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery at their 104th session. It was a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of faith, service, and community that continues to shape our society,” he said.

According to him, the theme of the session highlighted not only the importance of preserving the church’s rich heritage but also the responsibility of the current generation to build on the solid foundations laid by predecessors.

“As we reflect on the solid foundations laid by those before us, we are equally challenged to build with purpose, integrity, and a renewed commitment to future generations,” he added.

Hon. Agyemang commended the leadership and members of the Presbytery for their dedication to spiritual growth and their continued contributions to societal development.

He expressed hope that the celebration of the church’s heritage would inspire greater unity, progress, and lasting impact within communities across the country.

The Presbytery session forms part of the church’s ongoing efforts to strengthen faith, promote fellowship, and reinforce its role in national development.