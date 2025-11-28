Kwesi Slay signals a bold new era with Afrobeats single ‘Yolo’

The rapper’s second release of the year, ‘Yolo,’ is a humble declaration that promises a reborn Kwesi Slay with deeper artistic resolve.

Everyone still remembers ‘Seven,’ the viral Hip-Hop classic featuring Kwesi Arthur, that marked the arrival of Bernard Kwesi Appiah, aka Kwesi Slay, as a new voice of the streets in 2018. Interestingly, seven years have passed since then, with explosive collaborations with Medikal (‘Frass’), Quamina MP (‘Pussy Cat’), and Kuami Eugene (‘Follow Me’) paving the way for the Ashiaman-bred rapper to join Ghana’s rap elite.

An abrupt, long silence followed, one that was broken with the Afro-Soul brilliance of ‘Tuutu Doo.’ But it seems silence was the artist’s loudest form of preparation. “I needed to disconnect to realign,” Kwesi Slay reveals. “My break was a period of recalibration and creative rebirth. I needed a break to gather strength to come back stronger. Through it all, I’ve lived, grown, and now, I’m ready to speak again, louder than ever before.”

Enter ‘Yolo,’ an Afrobeats anthem meant to reignite the artist’s passion for music. This upbeat track is centered on the universal truth: you only live once. Or as Kwesi Slay plainly puts it: “How you dey live today? Nobody dey care. If you die today? Nobody dey care.” Beneath its joyous presentation, however, are lyrics that cut deep. Kwesi Slay’s words, though introspective, are a reminder to live life to the fullest.

According to the artist, his latest track seals his comeback following his break from music. “‘Yolo’ isn’t about reclaiming fame. It is about representing my truth and that of every dreamer who had to pause at one point to gather strength to keep going.” Kwesi Slay also used the opportunity to confirm upcoming collaborations with both Ghanaian and international talents, a possible headline tour, and a multi-track project set to release later this year.

With a solid production, deep introspection, and a relatable premise, ‘Yolo’ signals Kwesi Slay’s renewed ambition.