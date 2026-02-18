Kwesi Arthur Sweeps Ghana’s Apple Music Chart, Now Featured Globally on Rap Life Africa

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has secured one of the most prestigious spotlights in African hip-hop, landing the February featured artist slot on Apple Music’s Rap Life Africa show, weeks after his eight-track project Redemption Valley dominated Ghana’s Apple Music chart by placing all eight of its songs simultaneously in the top eight positions.

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, hosted by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and Rhythm and Blues Ebro Darden, and joined for the Africa edition by Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida, will dedicate this month’s episode to Kwesi Arthur, focusing on his latest single “Immigrant” and the themes of displacement, ambition, and emotional reckoning that run throughout Redemption Valley.

The eight-track project dropped officially on February 6, 2026, following an early-access release on the EVEN platform, which allowed fans to support the artist directly ahead of the wide streaming rollout. Tracks including “Okay Switch,” “Yawa (Hosanna),” “Broken Pieces,” and “Immigrant” emerged immediately as fan favourites, sparking listening parties in Ghana and Ghanaian diaspora communities across the United States.

The full tracklist spans “Redemption,” “I Be Where I Wanted To Be,” “Yawa (Hosanna),” “Immigrant,” “Babylon Interlude,” “What They Want (Gye),” “Okay Switch,” and “Broken Pieces,” with the title track “Redemption” leading the chart sweep and serving as the project’s spiritual and sonic anchor.

The project takes its name from a real street in Tema Community Nine, the neighbourhood that shaped Kwesi Arthur’s worldview and artistic voice, which here becomes a metaphor for growth, memory, and personal reckoning.

In an exclusive conversation with Apple Music, Kwesi Arthur opened up about the making of “Immigrant.” “I started working on this song six months into living in the USA. The loneliness, the reality of being a foreigner thousands of miles away from home, and navigating cultural shocks that nobody warns you about hit me hard. Growing up in Tema, I always thought our people who made it abroad had it made. That is far from the truth. Conversations I had with immigrants here about our shared struggle and the unspoken weight we all carry helped me finish the song,” he said.

The project marks a clean break from Kwesi Arthur’s previous label era, with “Redemption” addressing the scars of his recent journey, including his highly publicised legal battles and transition to full independence, over production by award-winning beatmaker M.O.G Beatz.

Rap Life Africa also features South African artist Blxckie and Young Stunna’s collaboration “alupheli,” the lead single from Blxckie’s upcoming project 4LUV2, alongside “Madibuseng” from Sjava, Lowfeye, and LaCabra.