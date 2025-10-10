Kwaw Kese Embraces Tormentor Label After 22 Years

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has declared himself still relevant and unapologetically confrontational after more than two decades in the music industry, pushing back against critics who suggest his best days are behind him.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with hosts Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie on October 9, the “Abodam” hitmaker made a bold case for his enduring influence. “If after 22 years in the industry I still have a banger that everybody is singing, then these people just hate for no reason,” he stated, referencing his continued ability to produce hits that resonate with audiences.

The rapper, whose real name is Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, claims to be the only veteran artist who can credibly compete with Ghana’s new generation of musicians. “I’m the only artist who can face off with this new squad. I tweet something and the whole country goes haywire,” he said, highlighting his social media presence as proof of his cultural relevance.

Rather than shy away from controversy, Kwaw Kese says he actively courts it. “I’m a tormentor. The more you insult me, the more I feel good. So people should change their insults. ‘Your time pass’ doesn’t work anymore,” he joked, suggesting that familiar criticisms have lost their sting.

For him, the constant back and forth on social media and in entertainment circles is simply part of the game. “It’s the industry. It’s a game, and we’re all playing along. If they insult people and call it showbiz, then they should also be ready to take it when someone trolls them,” he explained.

Beyond the noise and drama, Kwaw Kese credits his longevity to an unshakeable passion for performance. “Sometimes I mount the stage and see the crowd go crazy. That’s what keeps me going,” he said, revealing what truly sustains him after all these years.

During the same interview, the artist made another sweeping claim about his legacy, asserting that he brought “streetism” to the Ghanaian music scene. He argued that while countless genres have emerged and faded over the past two decades, including kpalongo, Azonto, and other trends, his music remains timeless.

“All these music have come and gone but Abodam music, when you drop Kwaw Kese music from 20 years ago, it’s still banging,” he stated confidently. He insisted that his contributions are too significant for anyone in the industry to dismiss. “Nobody in this industry can write me off. My contribution is large and I’m the one who brought streetism to the music industry.”

Whether audiences agree with his self-assessment or not, Kwaw Kese’s willingness to engage with critics and defend his relevance demonstrates a fighting spirit that has defined much of his career. His comfort with being labeled a “tormentor” suggests he’s long since made peace with being polarizing rather than universally beloved.

As Ghana’s music landscape continues evolving with streaming platforms, new genres, and younger artists dominating conversations, veterans like Kwaw Kese face the challenge of remaining relevant without becoming caricatures. His strategy appears to be doubling down on authenticity, controversy, and an unflinching belief in his own value.