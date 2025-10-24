Kwaw Kese Adapts to Gen Z Music Era

Ghanaian hiplife veteran Kwaw Kese has opened up about his evolving role in Ghana’s rapidly changing music landscape, revealing how he’s consciously stepping back from his signature wild performances to make room for emerging artists while staying relevant to younger audiences.

Speaking on TV3’s Showbiz 360 with host Giovani Caleb, the rapper known as the “King of the Streets” addressed persistent questions about whether he’s abandoned music. His answer revealed a thoughtful approach to maintaining longevity in an industry increasingly dominated by Gen Z sensibilities.

“I haven’t stopped music,” Kwaw Kese stated during the interview. “But I’m not going crazy like I used to because there are new faces. We have to give them a chance to do their thing. But we still do our thing and try to penetrate through the Gen Zs with our software.”

The comments from the artist, whose real name is Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, reflect a strategic shift that many veteran musicians struggle to navigate. Rather than competing directly with younger artists for attention, Kwaw Kese appears focused on finding ways to bridge generational gaps while preserving the essence of what made him famous.

For the musician, who reportedly turns 38 this year, reinvention extends beyond simply releasing new songs. It’s about staying relevant without sacrificing the legacy he built through nearly two decades of performances and recordings. His approach acknowledges both the changing tastes of music consumers and the natural evolution that comes with maturity.

Kwaw Kese described his iconic period, which peaked around 2007 and 2008 when his album Abodam earned him five awards at the Ghana Music Awards, as something that can’t be recreated constantly. “Part of the brand that happened, you can’t have it all the time, but it happened, and I experienced it. It was good,” he reflected during the conversation.

The artist’s perspective highlights a reality facing many established musicians. His older fans, who once crowded his performances and sang along to hits like “Odeim,” have moved into different life phases. They’re managing careers, raising families, and don’t have the same energy or time for the music scene they once inhabited. Meanwhile, a younger audience with different musical preferences has emerged.

Yet despite these changes, Kwaw Kese remains confident that his brand maintains value. He proudly asserted his unique position in Ghana’s entertainment industry, saying nobody can take away his status as the official madman of Ghana’s music scene. That self-assurance suggests he’s not worried about being forgotten or becoming irrelevant, even as he adapts his approach.

The hiplife artist from Agona Swedru in Ghana’s Central Region has faced various challenges throughout his career. In 2015, he was sentenced to one day in jail and fined GH₵1,200 after being found guilty of smoking cannabis in public. More recently, in March 2025, he mourned the loss of his mother, sharing emotional tributes on social media that revealed a more vulnerable side than his “Abodam” persona typically shows.

His recent work includes collaborations on tracks like “Mboadi” and “Awoyo Sofo” featuring Kofi Mole, demonstrating his ongoing activity in the studio. These collaborations with younger artists represent exactly the kind of generational bridging he discussed in the Showbiz 360 interview.

Kwaw Kese’s career trajectory offers lessons for other veteran artists navigating similar transitions. He launched his record label Mad Time Entertainment in 2005 and has maintained independence throughout his career. That business foundation may provide stability even as his performance schedule and public profile evolve.

His comments also reflect broader changes in Ghana’s music industry. The rise of streaming platforms, social media promotion, and new genres has transformed how artists build and maintain careers. Veterans who achieved fame in the CD and radio era now must adapt to algorithms, viral moments, and shorter attention spans.

The “software” Kwaw Kese mentioned using to penetrate Gen Z markets likely refers to his social media presence and digital marketing strategies. Yet his approach seems less about chasing trends and more about finding authentic ways to connect his established brand with new audiences. That authenticity may prove more sustainable than attempts to completely reinvent himself.

Whether Kwaw Kese’s strategy of measured adaptation succeeds long term remains to be seen. What’s clear from his Showbiz 360 appearance is that he’s thinking strategically about his career rather than simply hoping his past success will carry him forward indefinitely. That awareness alone sets him apart from artists who struggle when their moment in the spotlight passes.