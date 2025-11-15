Kwartengg returns with ‘Wave’ declaring purpose and sound

Following the success of his previous single ‘As It Is,’ Ghanaian artist, Kwartengg returns with ‘Wave,’ a bold and spiritually charged record that cements his place as one of the most intriguing new voices in contemporary music. Stream ‘Wave’ here: https://onerpm.link/kwartenggwave

Speaking on the release, Kwartengg shared, “Wave is my attempt to announce myself to the world, not just as an artist, but as a preacher through sound.” It’s a statement that perfectly captures the essence of the track, a stirring blend of rhythm, conviction, and purpose.

Built on lush, soulful production, ‘Wave’ carries both energy and emotion, reflecting Kwartengg’s journey as an artist with a message. While ‘As It Is’ introduced listeners to his introspective style, ‘Wave’ takes things further, a declaration of identity and calling that positions him as more than a musician, but a messenger through melody.

With this release, Kwartengg proves he’s not just here to make hits, he’s here to make meaning.