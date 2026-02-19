Kwara Clears Itself of Lassa Fever After Ogun Boy Dies

The Kwara State Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that no active Lassa fever transmission is occurring within the state, even as it acknowledged that a 14-year-old boy from Ogun State who died in Kwara after receiving medical treatment there tested positive for the disease in post-mortem laboratory results.

Commissioner for Health Dr. Amina El-Imam disclosed that the teenager was not a Kwara resident but was brought across state lines to receive care at a health facility in the state. He was attended to by healthcare workers before dying within days of his arrival. Following the confirmed laboratory result, the Ministry immediately activated its Rapid Response Team and placed all healthcare workers who had contact with the deceased, as well as identified community members, under close observation and monitoring. Preventive protocols including isolation procedures and the administration of appropriate medications were enforced for all close contacts.

El-Imam urged the public not to panic, emphasising that no evidence of ongoing person-to-person transmission has been identified and that the case originated outside Kwara’s borders. The ministry is continuing active surveillance as a precaution and has urged residents to maintain high standards of household hygiene, with particular focus on reducing conditions that attract rodents.

The case adds to what has been a difficult Lassa fever season for Nigeria as a whole. Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) for the early weeks of 2025 recorded 1,171 suspected cases, 290 confirmed cases, and 53 deaths in a single three-week window, with a case fatality rate of 18.3 percent. The disease has now spread from 20 states in 2018 to 34 of Nigeria’s 37 states, underscoring its expanding geographic reach. Ondo and Edo states consistently account for the largest share of confirmed cases, and the NCDC has warned that all states remain at risk, particularly during the dry season when food scarcity drives increased rodent-to-human contact.

The Kwara confirmation also arrives against the backdrop of a separate Lassa fever scare in the state. Earlier this month, the state government and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kwara had to jointly issue a rebuttal of widely circulated social media claims that a corps member had died of Lassa fever at the camp. Field investigations by the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Kamaldeen Khadeejah, found no confirmed case of Lassa fever or any cluster of related symptoms among corps members or camp officials.

Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus and spreads primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys multimammate rats. It is endemic across West Africa and particularly in Nigeria. Symptoms include high fever, headache, sore throat, general weakness, and in severe cases haemorrhagic bleeding. Early treatment with the antiviral drug Ribavirin is effective when administered promptly.

El-Imam encouraged all residents experiencing persistent fever, sore throat, headache, or general weakness to report immediately to the nearest government health facility. Anyone whose fever has not responded to 48 hours of anti-malaria or antibiotic treatment is advised to seek medical attention urgently, as Lassa fever symptoms closely mimic those of malaria and typhoid fever, which can lead to delayed diagnosis.