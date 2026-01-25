Kwamigah-Atokple Tanko Backs Aburi Girls as AOGA ’76 Commissions Legacy Garage Project

Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple, Tanko a Member of the Council of State, on Saturday, 24th January, reaffirmed his commitment to education and alumni-led development as he served as special guest of honor at the commissioning and handover of a school vehicle garage at Aburi Girls Senior High School.

The project, funded hugely by Tanko Foundation and executed by the Aburi Old Girls Association Class of 1976 (AOGA ’76), marks 50 years since members of the year group completed school. The newly constructed garage is intended to provide secure parking for school vehicles, improve administrative efficiency and protect institutional assets.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kwamigah-Atokple praised the year group for choosing a practical and sustainable project rather than a symbolic celebration. “Fifty years after leaving these walls, you have returned with purpose and clarity,” he said. “You have chosen to mark this milestone not merely with celebration, but with a practical contribution that directly supports the daily operations of this school.”

He described the garage as a thoughtful intervention that meets a real need, noting that such projects often deliver long-term value even if they do not attract immediate public attention.

Kwamigah-Atokple, who doubles as a businessman and philanthropist said his support for the project was driven by his belief that education remains the foundation of national development. He added that Aburi Girls Senior High School has, over decades, contributed significantly to Ghana’s leadership and deserves continued support from its alumni and partners.

“As an old boy of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon, I understand the enduring bonds and shared values that define our single-sex schools,” he said. “The relationship between PRESEC and Aburi Girls is built on mutual respect and academic excellence, and it is fitting that I stand here today honoring Aburi Girls old students.”

The Council of State member also paid tribute to the president of the AOGA ’76 Year Group, Mrs. Adelaide Annor-Akumi, describing her leadership as impactful and influential. He recounted her mentorship during his early years in public service at the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and the Interior, saying her guidance helped shape his understanding of discipline and responsibility.

“It is no surprise that the same spirit she invested in individuals is reflected in the leadership she has brought to this year group,” he said.

Kwamigah-Atokple revealed that he cut short an official business trip to the United States to attend the ceremony, arriving in Ghana the same morning, because of the personal and national significance he attached to the event.

He also highlighted the role of the Tanko Foundation, which supported the project, noting that the foundation focuses on education and youth development and seeks to complement public efforts through private initiatives.

“When alumni associations, NGOs and individuals work together with school authorities, the results are practical and far-reaching,” he said.

Earlier, the headmistress of Aburi Girls Senior High School, Mrs. Wilhemina Obuobisa-Atakora, expressed gratitude to AOGA ’76 and the Tanko Foundation for making the project a reality. She said the garage would enhance school operations and appealed for further support toward urgent infrastructure needs, including the renovation and expansion of the school’s dining hall and dormitories as well as staff Bungalows.

In an interview, Annor-Akumi said the year group decided to undertake a legacy project to give back to the school that shaped their values and careers.

“We came to this school in 1971 and left in 1976 or 1978, depending on whether you went to sixth form,” she said. “After 50 years, we felt it was important to do something purposeful in appreciation of what this school has given us.”

She explained that the group identified the garage project after observing that school vehicles were parked haphazardly across the campus, a situation she said did not reflect the dignity of the institution.

“Most of us are pensioners, and it was not easy,” she said. “But with dedication, love for each other and support from various sources, we were able to complete and hand over this project.”

Annor-Akumi urged other year groups to emulate the initiative and encouraged current students to take discipline and responsibility seriously, drawing on her own experiences as a student when facilities were limited and strict routines were enforced.

“The impact of this school on my life has been profound,” she said. “The lessons in cleanliness, discipline and responsibility stayed with me throughout my public service.”

She disclosed that AOGA ’76 had previously donated 300 assembly hall chairs to the school during their 45th anniversary and expressed hope that, despite their limited resources, the group would continue to support the school in the future.

With Aburi Girls Senior High School approaching its 80th anniversary in September, Annor-Akumi said the school’s dining hall is no longer fit for purpose due to increased enrollment and appealed for broader support to improve and expand the facility.

The ceremony ended with the formal commissioning of the garage, unveiling of plaques, a walk around the project and renewed calls for collective responsibility in sustaining Ghana’s educational institutions through alumni engagement and public-private collaboration.

By Kingsley Asiedu