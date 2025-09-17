Kwamigah-Atokple Lauds Mahama’s Big Push as Volta Secures Major Road Projects

Council of State Member for the Volta Region, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has hailed the launch of the Big Push flagship programme by former President John Dramani Mahama as a historic step towards transforming infrastructure and livelihoods in the region.

Speaking after joining dignitaries at the sod-cutting ceremony in Ho, Mr. Kwamigah-Atokple described the initiative as a momentous occasion that reflects visionary leadership and a decisive commitment to inclusive growth.

The event brought together the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwame Agbodza; Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu; NDC General Secretary, Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey; Volta Regional Chairman, Hon. Mawutor Agbavitor; traditional leaders; and other officials.

At the heart of the launch was the redevelopment of the Atimpoku–Asikuma–Anyrawase–Ho–Denu–Aflao Road, a project Mr. Kwamigah-Atokple said would strengthen regional connectivity and boost economic activity. He further noted that almost every constituency in the Volta Region had been captured under the Big Push agenda, with projects such as the Agavedzi–Weta–Metrikasa Road, Kpetoe Town Roads, Dzodze Town Roads, Dzodze–Ehi Road, Agorvega–Devego Road, and Tadzewu Town Roads earmarked for construction.

He welcomed the assurance from the Roads and Highways Minister that the projects would be completed within 24 months, describing it as a confidence boost for communities eager to see improved roads.

“This bold step sets in motion the kind of infrastructural transformation that will expand opportunities, enhance livelihoods, and secure a future of sustainable development for our people,” Mr. Kwamigah-Atokple said.

He emphasized that with the Volta Region playing a central role in the Big Push, residents can look forward to accelerated progress and deeper integration into the national economy.