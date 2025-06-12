Kwame Pianim Appeals to Mahama to Prioritize Teachers’ Welfare

Prominent economist Kwame Pianim has made a passionate appeal to President John Mahama to champion better conditions for Ghana’s educators, calling for concrete action to match political rhetoric about valuing teachers.

During a GNAT delegation visit to the presidency, the outspoken analyst challenged the nation’s priorities, arguing that teachers deserve the honor and compensation accorded to other professions.

“Every leader – including President Mahama who began as a teacher – owes their success to educators,” Pianim stated, contrasting Ghana’s teacher compensation with countries like Canada where the profession commands respect and living wages. His remarks come amid ongoing debates about public sector pay equity and education reform.

The veteran economist expressed cautious optimism about Mahama’s responsiveness, recalling the president’s teaching background at Amadea Secondary School. “When this president commits, he delivers,” Pianim noted, setting expectations for tangible improvements in teacher welfare during Mahama’s administration.