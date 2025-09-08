Kwame Baah ranked among Top 30 music executives in Africa

Mr Kwame Baah, a Ghanaian music entrepreneur, has made the Top 30 list for the best and hottest music executives on the African continent.

Mr Baah was the only Ghanaian named on the Hot Executives List, which features the likes of Nigeria’s Don Jazzy, Adesegun Adeosun, Asa Asika, and Franck Kacou.

Other notable African music executives who made the list are Godwin Tom, Teezee, Camille Storm, Alexander Okeke, and Rima Tahini, among others.

This announcement was made on the Hot List Africa Instagram Page. Mr Baah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Yve Digital, expressed his gratitude for being recognised as one of the influential personalities thriving African music.

“It is a privilege to be named among some of the top music entrepreneurs on the continent and this will further motivate me to do my best for not only Ghanaian music but Africa at large,” he said.

The astute music entrepreneur has been distributing and managing the music portfolio of numerous Ghanaian music industry heavyweights including Okyeame Kwame, King Paluta, Fameye, D-Black, Sista Afia, Kwesi Amewugah and many more.

Kwame Baah’s influence in the music industry continues to grow and was adjudged Best Music and Entertainment Personality at Forty Under 40 Achievers Awards in 2023.