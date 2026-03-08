Kwakye Ofosu: MPs Spend More on Constituents Than They Earn

Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu has pushed back against criticism of parliamentary conditions of service, arguing that Members of Parliament (MPs) consistently spend more of their own money on constituents than they receive from the state.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews on Saturday, Kwakye Ofosu defended the provision of four-wheel drive vehicles to MPs, arguing that the practical demands of constituency work make alternative proposals like bicycles or motorbikes entirely impractical. His remarks followed Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s dismissal of bicycle proposals as “untenable,” describing such calls as based on a misunderstanding of Ghanaian parliamentary realities.

Kwakye Ofosu went further than defending the principle, sharing a personal account to illustrate the financial pressure MPs face. He said that on one occasion after addressing constituent demands during a constituency visit, he was left with nothing and had to call his wife for emergency funds. “I was in the constituency one day. Everything I had on me was taken away from me. I had to call my wife to send me 500 cedis to buy fuel to come to Accra,” he said.

He argued that the gap between what MPs receive and what they spend on constituents is substantial. “There is nothing that the MP gets for his own tenure that comes anywhere close to what the MP spends on the people he serves,” he stated.

Kwakye Ofosu also noted that comparisons with countries such as the United Kingdom, where some officials occasionally use bicycles, are not relevant to Ghana given the size of constituencies and the volume of direct demands placed on MPs by citizens.

While defending MPs’ entitlements, he acknowledged that insufficient transparency about their work had contributed to public misperceptions, and suggested that more openness from MPs about their activities could help shift the narrative.