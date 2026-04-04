Kwakye Ofosu: Gold Sale Made US$1.3bn Profit, Road Contracts Were Inherited

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has mounted a fresh defence of the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) controversial gold divestment, arguing the central bank locked in substantial profits on the transaction and rejecting opposition claims that the decision was financially reckless or criminally motivated.

Speaking on TV3’s The Keypoints on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Kwakye Ofosu said the Bank of Ghana sold the gold in three tranches at prices well above its average acquisition cost, generating a net profit of $1.3 billion on the transaction.

“Some they sold it for $3,400, some for $4,200. If you buy gold at $2,400 and you sell it for $4,200, have you not made money?” he said, adding that the Bank of Ghana made a profit of $1.3 billion from the gold sold. He acknowledged that gold prices climbed further after the sale but described any retrospective criticism based on subsequent price movements as speculation, not evidence of wrongdoing.

His defence directly counters allegations made by Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, who told Parliament during the State of the Nation Address debate that selling such a substantial quantity of gold at a time when Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves were reportedly healthy defied economic logic and raised questions about motive and intent.

Kwakye Ofosu also addressed a separate concern around whether the government intends to buy back the same gold it sold. He insisted no buyback of the divested stock is underway. “We are not buying it back,” he said, explaining that the Bank of Ghana holds a standing arrangement with mines to purchase 12 tonnes of gold annually at the prevailing market price, an existing programme unrelated to any repurchase of what was divested.

The government’s position contrasts with analysis by the Institute of Political Studies-Ghana, which has estimated that plans to rebuild Ghana’s gold holdings under the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP) could cost the state approximately $3.49 billion to replace what was sold for roughly $2.22 billion, a cost difference of over $1.27 billion.

Road Contracts and Fuel Prices

On separate controversies, Kwakye Ofosu addressed concerns over the award of road contracts, acknowledging that 23 agreements were innovated, meaning their terms were revised due to changed circumstances, but insisting the contractors themselves could not be replaced. “We inherited them,” he said, referring to contracts already in force before the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returned to power. He argued the government had no legal basis to unilaterally change the counterparties in already binding agreements.

On fuel prices, the government spokesperson maintained that the current increase at the pump is attributable solely to the Middle East conflict and its disruption to global oil supply chains, not to domestic economic mismanagement. He credited better exchange rate management with preventing even steeper increases, arguing that cedi stability had served as a buffer against what would otherwise have been a sharper pass-through from rising global crude prices.